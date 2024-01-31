Samsung Galaxy S24 series goes on sale today: Check offers, specifications & more

The Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 are all ‘Made in India’ at Samsung’s Noida factory. The phones boast some impressive features, such as Live Translate, Circle to Search, ProVisual Engine and more.

Samsung has launched its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S24 series, in India. At Samsung's Noida facility, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 are all "Made in India." The phones include a number of amazing features, like Circle to Search, ProVisual Engine, Live Translate, and more.

The RAM, storage, and pricing of the Galaxy S24 series vary throughout its variations. The 8GB 256GB variant of the Galaxy S24 is priced at Rs 79,999, while the 8GB 512GB model costs Rs 89,999. The 12GB 256GB model of the Galaxy S24+ costs Rs 99,999, while the 12GB 512GB model costs Rs 109,999. With pricing ranging from Rs 129,999 for the 12GB 256GB variant to Rs 159,999 for the 12GB 1TB model, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the priciest of the bunch.

In addition, Samsung is providing customers of the Galaxy S24 series with some alluring launch deals. incentives totaling Rs 12,000 are available to customers who buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra or Galaxy S24+. These incentives include an upgrade bonus and bank cashback. Benefits of Rs 10,000 are available to those who choose the Galaxy S24; they include a bank cashback and an upgrade bonus. Moreover, customers who buy any phone from the Galaxy S24 series may take advantage of free interest-free financing for a maximum of 24 months.

What can you expect from Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Several cutting-edge innovations that improve user experience are included with the Galaxy S24 series. One of these is Live Translate, which enables users to utilise the AI-powered Samsung Keyboard to converse in 13 languages, including Hindi. Additionally, the keyboard can interpret messages in real time and recommend appropriate actions and responses. Circle to Search is an additional feature that is a gesture-driven search tool compatible with Google. Simply swiping, tapping, highlighting, or circling anything on the screen will provide AI-generated summaries and excellent search results.

Because to the ProVisual Engine, the Galaxy S24 series also performs exceptionally well in the camera division. These are a collection of AI-powered technologies that enhance users' creative flexibility and revolutionise image capture.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy powers the Galaxy S24 series. To increase performance efficiency, they also include adjustable refresh rates ranging from 1 to 120 Hz. A 1.9-times bigger vapour chamber in the Galaxy S24 Ultra enhances the device's surface temperature and continuous performance power. Additionally, the phone is compatible with ray tracing, which produces realistic images with excellent shadow and reflection effects. With a maximum brightness of 2600nit, the Galaxy S24 series is the brightest Galaxy smartphone to date.

The Galaxy S24 series also promises a long product lifecycle, with seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates. This helps users reliably experience the optimised performance of their Galaxy devices for even longer.

