    REVEALED! Apple tests over 10,000 iPhones in extreme conditions before launching a model for you (WATCH)

    How does Apple ensure the product matches the durability standard advertised by the company at the launch event and its marketing materials? Well, the company may put over 10,000 iPhones to various extreme tests. This may include water tests, heat test, shake test and more.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 4:27 PM IST

    Apple places significant emphasis on the durability of its iPhones. The Cupertino-based tech company debuted a titanium construction with the most recent iPhone 15 Pro models in an effort to extend the lifespan of its devices. The firm disclosed to YouTuber MKBHD recently that it tests more than 10,000 iPhones prior to completing and shipping its products. These smartphones are subjected to rigorous durability tests to withstand various conditions.

    In a recent post on social media platform X (earlier Twitter), MKBHD shared some videos from his visit to some Apple labs. During his visit, the company showed him how they test the durability of their iPhones.

    The testing method for iPhones includes high-frequency shaking, low-pressure heat exposure, extensive drop tests employing robots, and modelling of drip rain. Speaking to MKBHD about the firm's dedication to durability, Apple's Head of Hardware Engineering, John Ternus, said that the company tests over 10,000 iPhones to make sure they satisfy all quality requirements before to the final release and international delivery of Apple products.

    Ternus added that repairs are difficult because of how durable iPhones are. For instance, premium adhesives and other methods are used to create the water-resistant design that permits iPhones to be immersed. This retains the same level of durability but makes disassembly and maintenance harder.

    With regard to the most recent iPhone 15 series, Apple has included an aerospace-grade aluminium casing together with a glass back that goes through a unique dual ion-exchange process. This improves the robustness of the smartphone. Many users have also reported their phones surviving accidents.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2024, 4:27 PM IST
