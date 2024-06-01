Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Realme GT 6 to LAUNCH in India on June 20; Check out expected features, price & more

    According to reports, one of the device’s main selling points will be its (AI) characteristics. The phone is also claimed to be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 6, which is currently available in China.

    Realme GT 6 to LAUNCH in India on June 20; Check out expected features, price & more
    After launching the GT 6T smartphone in the nation in May, Realme reportedly plans to release the Realme GT 6 phone as well. Sky Li, the CEO and creator of Realme, has declared that the smartphone will launch this year in global markets. India, Indonesia, Spain, the Philippines, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Poland, and Turkey were among the markets he mentioned.

    The company announced that the Realme GT 6 would be available shortly in India and other global regions, but did not specify when. It is proven to include high-end features and AI-powered capabilities. Also, Realme’s tagline for the device is “flagship killer”.

    Regarding the Realme GT 6, not much information is available. Reportedly, the device's artificial intelligence features will be among its primary marketing points. Additionally, it is stated that the phone is a rebranded variant of the Realme GT Neo 6, which is now offered in China. In China, the 12GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 2,099, or around Rs. 22,000.

    Similar features are anticipated for the future Realme GT 6, which is essentially the Realme GT Neo 6 rebranded. The 6.78-inch OLED screen on the smartphone is probably going to have curved edges and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone's display is said to feature a maximum brightness of 6,000 nits and a resolution of 1.5K.

    Numerous AI enhancements, including AI Smart Loop, AI Night Vision, AI Smart Removal, and AI Smart Search, are reportedly coming to the Realme GT 6. The device's enhanced capabilities are reflected in these projected qualities. There could be an in-display fingerprint scanner on the Realme GT 6. According to reports, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor powers it. The phone is expected to use the company’s custom interface based on the Android operating system. It is rumoured to have a 50MP primary camera on the back and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor.

