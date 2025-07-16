The Realme 15 series, launching in India on July 24, boasts impressive features. The Pro model features a 4D curved 144Hz display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, a 50MP Sony IMX896 camera, and a massive 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

The Realme 15 series is all set to launch in India on July 24 at 7PM IST. Two models—a Pro and a regular version—will be released by the business. Important data about the Pro model's battery, display, performance, and camera have been made public by Realme ahead of the event. Everything you need to know about the next generation of Realme phones is right here.

Realme 15 series: Expected Display

Realme is choosing a 4D curved screen with a punch-hole cutout in the middle for the display. Smooth graphics and a snappy touch experience should be guaranteed by the display's 144Hz refresh rate, 6500 nits peak brightness, and 2500Hz touch sampling rate. According to the Flipkart website, it will also have Corning Gorilla Glass protection and a screen-to-body ratio of 94%. The gadget has an IP69 rating for water and dust protection, providing strong durability for daily usage.

Realme 15 series: Expected Processor

It is the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset that powers the Realme 15 Pro 5G. Realme promises solid gaming performance with this chip, supporting games at a steady 120 frames per second. Additionally, two software tools designed to enhance the gaming experience through improved frame rate management and real-time system optimization—GT Boost 3.0 and Gaming Coach 2.0—will be included with the phone.

Realme 15 series: Expected Camera Configuration

Realme has also disclosed information on the 15 Pro 5G's camera configuration. The 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) will be the focal point of the phone's triple back camera setup. With Realme asserting that consumers may anticipate 4x clearer zoom and 2x smoother transitions compared to the Realme 14 Pro 5G, this is a significant improvement over the previous iteration.

Additionally, the front and back cameras will be able to shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second, which is uncommon in this market. Additionally, Realme is launching its AI MagicGlow 2.0 function, which is said to increase skin tone accuracy for images that seem more realistic.

Realme 15 series: Expected Battery and More

The Realme 15 Pro 5G's enormous 7,000mAh battery, which is a first for the business in this category, is one of its main features. Additionally, it will feature 80W wired fast charging, which will enable users to swiftly charge the gadget even with a huge battery. It's interesting to note that even with its large battery, the phone will still have a thin design, with a thickness of only 7.69mm.

Both the Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G will be sold online through Flipkart and the Realme India e-store. The smartphones will come in Flowing Silver, Silk Pink, Silk Purple, and Velvet Green colour options.