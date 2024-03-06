Realme 12+ 5G with 5000mAh battery launched in India; Check out features, price & more

Realme has launched its new 12 series phones, Realme 12+ 5G and Realme 12, in India with prices starting from Rs 16,999. The phones come with several segment first features and attractive freebies.

In India, the Realme 12+ 5G has been released, with a plethora of intriguing features. The smartphone is thought to be among the most potent models in the low-cost market. It has a number of industry-first features, including 256GB of internal storage, a Mediatek Dimensity 7050 processor to power the display, and a Sony LYT-600 primary camera. Realme also launched the more affordable Realme 12, which has an appealing pricing point, alongside the 12+ 5G.

Realme 12+ display

The Realme 12+ 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset with an octa-core CPU configuration, including Arm Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz and Arm Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0GHz. It runs on a 6nm manufacturing technology and processes graphics using the Arm Mali-G68 GPU. The display has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.40 and a maximum brightness of 1200 nits.

Realme 12+ camera details

The gadget has a back camera configuration that consists of three cameras: a 2MP portrait camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 50MP SONY LYT-600 primary camera with a 26mm focal length and f/1.8 aperture. It has a 16MP front-facing camera for taking selfies. With a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, the 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display on the Realme 12+ 5G is impressive.

Realme 12+ battery and other details

It uses a 5000mAh battery to power itself and is compatible with 67W SUPERVOOC Charge. The dimensions of the item are 162.95 x 7.4cm x 7.87mm, and its approximate weight is 190g. Support for 2.4/5GHz Wi-Fi, 5G NR_NSA, Dual SA modes, and Bluetooth 5.2 are among the connectivity choices.

Realme 12+ storage

8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage are the memory and storage combinations offered. Operating on Realme UI 5.0, which is based on Android 14, the Realme 12+ 5G is expected to get software upgrades for three years and security patches for two years.

Realme 12+ pricing

In India, Realme just unveiled its newest 12 series smartphones. Realme 12+ and Realme 12 are the two variants available. Realme 12+ costs Rs 20,999 for 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, and Rs 21,999 for 256GB of RAM and 8GB of RAM. Additionally, it comes with a complimentary realme buds T300.