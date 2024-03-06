Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Realme 12+ 5G with 5000mAh battery launched in India; Check out features, price & more

    Realme has launched its new 12 series phones, Realme 12+ 5G and Realme 12, in India with prices starting from Rs 16,999. The phones come with several segment first features and attractive freebies.
     

    Realme 12+ 5G with 5000mAh battery launched in India; Check out features, price & more gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 2:07 PM IST

    In India, the Realme 12+ 5G has been released, with a plethora of intriguing features. The smartphone is thought to be among the most potent models in the low-cost market. It has a number of industry-first features, including 256GB of internal storage, a Mediatek Dimensity 7050 processor to power the display, and a Sony LYT-600 primary camera. Realme also launched the more affordable Realme 12, which has an appealing pricing point, alongside the 12+ 5G.

    Realme 12+ display

    The Realme 12+ 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset with an octa-core CPU configuration, including Arm Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz and Arm Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0GHz. It runs on a 6nm manufacturing technology and processes graphics using the Arm Mali-G68 GPU. The display has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.40 and a maximum brightness of 1200 nits.

    Realme 12+ camera details

    The gadget has a back camera configuration that consists of three cameras: a 2MP portrait camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 50MP SONY LYT-600 primary camera with a 26mm focal length and f/1.8 aperture. It has a 16MP front-facing camera for taking selfies. With a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, the 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display on the Realme 12+ 5G is impressive.

    Realme 12+ battery and other details

    It uses a 5000mAh battery to power itself and is compatible with 67W SUPERVOOC Charge. The dimensions of the item are 162.95 x 7.4cm x 7.87mm, and its approximate weight is 190g. Support for 2.4/5GHz Wi-Fi, 5G NR_NSA, Dual SA modes, and Bluetooth 5.2 are among the connectivity choices.

    Realme 12+ storage

    8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage are the memory and storage combinations offered. Operating on Realme UI 5.0, which is based on Android 14, the Realme 12+ 5G is expected to get software upgrades for three years and security patches for two years.

    Realme 12+ pricing

    In India, Realme just unveiled its newest 12 series smartphones. Realme 12+ and Realme 12 are the two variants available. Realme 12+ costs Rs 20,999 for 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, and Rs 21,999 for 256GB of RAM and 8GB of RAM. Additionally, it comes with a complimentary realme buds T300.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 2:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maza nahi aaya bhai...' Lava president after trying Nothing Phone 2a; Check out his tweet gcw

    'Maza nahi aaya bhai...' Lava president after trying Nothing Phone 2a; Check out his tweet

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets MASSIVE price cut! You can buy it under Rs 1 lakh; Check deal details gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets MASSIVE price cut! You can buy it under Rs 1 lakh; Check deal details

    Realme 12 5G, Realme 12+ 5G India price leaked online ahead of March 6 gcw

    Realme 12 5G, Realme 12+ 5G India price leaked online ahead of March 6

    Nothing Phone 2a Assembled in Chennai, check out budget-friendly smartphone specifications price gcw

    Nothing Phone 2a is here! Assembled in Chennai, check out firm's budget-friendly smartphone

    Apple slashes MacBook Air M2 price in India, you can get discount upto Rs 20,000; Check out deal gcw

    Apple slashes MacBook Air M2 price in India, you can get discount upto Rs 20,000; Check out deal

    Recent Stories

    'RC 16': Janhvi Kapoor to star with Ram Charan in upcoming film, team shares announcement post RKK

    'RC 16': Janhvi Kapoor to star with Ram Charan in upcoming film, team shares announcement post

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sole indelible ink provider reaches 70% production mark AJR

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sole indelible ink provider reaches 70% production mark

    Why Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan was angry with event presenter anr

    Why Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan was angry with event presenter

    cricket IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India aims for 4-1 series win over England on Ashwin's 100th Test in Dharamsala osf

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India aims for 4-1 series win over England on Ashwin's 100th Test in Dharamsala

    BGMI future hangs in balance as cybersecurity division recommends discontinuation, decision soon AJR

    BGMI's future hangs in balance as cybersecurity division recommends discontinuation, decision soon

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon