    Realme 12+ 5G tipped to launch in India on March 6; Here's what you can expect

    Realme 12+ 5G is said to get a Sony LYT-600 OIS camera. The upcoming handset will launch in Malaysia on February 29 . The Realme 12+ 5G may support 67W wired charging.  The Realme 12+ 5G's design and some of its primary features have been hinted at by the business, but no additional information has been verified as of yet.

    Realme 12+ 5G tipped to launch in India on March 6
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 2:37 PM IST

    The Realme 12+ 5G is expected to make its debut on February 29 in Malaysia later this month. There have also been hints that the phone would come later in India. A potential launch date for the device in the nation has now been offered by a source. It is rumored to arrive alongside the Realme 12 model. The Realme 12+ 5G's design and some of its primary features have been hinted at by the business, but no additional information has been verified as of yet. Prior to now, details on the future phone have already been leaked online. According to a post on X, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), Realme is expected to release the Realme 12+ 5G and Realme 12 models in India on March 6 at 12 p.m. IST.

    The tipster posted a photograph of the Realme 12+ 5G with faux leather finishes in green and beige. Furthermore, it states that the phone will include a 120Hz Smooth AMOLED display, a Sony LYT-600 OIS portrait camera, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. The leaked graphic further claims that the phone would come with 256GB of internal storage and 24GB of RAM. In the meantime, it appears that the Realme 12+ 5G will soon be released based on the retail box that leaked recently for the Indian version of the phone. The Realme India website has an official webpage for the future phone, teasing it with a green fake leather finish and an OIS-supported triple back camera.

    The Realme 12+ 5G's look is similar to that of the newly released Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G in India. It has a huge, round back camera module housed in a vegan leather finish rear with a stitch-like line going vertically across the middle. Additionally, it is said to provide 12 enhancements that have been hinted at as "unseen" in smartphone history. The Realme 12+ 5G has been rumored to have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. However, not much is known about the Realme 12 model.

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 2:37 PM IST
