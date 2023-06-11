Realme 11 Pro+ vs Motorola Edge 40: Which is a better smartphone for YOU under Rs 30,000?

Motorola Edge 40 vs Realme 11 Pro+: The Realme 11 Pro+ has been launched in India. It will be seen competing with devices like Motorola Edge 40. Planning to buy smartphone under Rs 30,000? Here's a detailed comparison of the two smartphones.

In India, the Realme 11 Pro+ has gone on sale for less than Rs 30,000. It will face competition in this price range from products like the Motorola Edge 40, one of the best 5G phones available right now. Many customers are unsure of which one they should choose for under Rs 30,000 because both of them appear to have acceptable characteristics on paper.

Here's a detailed comparison between the Motorola Edge 40 and Realme 11 Pro+.

Display

In the mid-range market, the new Motorola Edge 40 has a fantastic 6.5-inch display that will provide consumers with a pleasurable binge-watching experience. The curved pOLED panel supports HDR 10+ and refreshes at 144Hz. An in-display fingerprint sensor is present.

A slightly larger 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved OLED display is featured on the Realme 11 Pro+. As is the case with the Motorola phone, the screen is decent and has brilliant colours.

Camera

Motorola Edge 40's good camera may produce appealing images for your daytime photos. The phone has a dual rear camera arrangement at the back. This has a 50 megapixel primary camera with OIS. It comes with a macro camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor.

The Realme 11 Pro+ has a 200-megapixel main camera with OIS and 4X lossless zoom as part of its camera specifications. It comes with a 2-megapixel macro sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. There is a 32-megapixel front camera for taking selfies.

Under the hood

The Realme 11 Pro+ smartphone won't function as quickly as the Motorola Edge 40. Heavy games like Genshin Impact will, of course, run nicely at low settings and provide a pleasurable experience if you choose not to change to a higher graphics option.

A MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, which is not as speedy and only provides a passable performance for everyday tasks like social networking, casual photography, and more, powers the Realme 11 Pro+. Both phones include dual speakers that can play Dolby Atmos music.

Design

While the Moto Edge 40 has a superior design than the Realme phone, the Realme phone still has a decent design. This is because the Moto Edge 40 comes with an IP certification, premium leather finish, a very lightweight design, and more.

The Motorola phone has a very sleek design with a quality vegan leather finish on the rear panel. The front has the standard punch-hole display layout. The green variant appears preferable than the black one. Overall, the design is appealing even if it is not very unique.

On the other hand, the Realme 11 Pro+ also features a fake leather design with a distinctive appearance at the rear. However, if you glance at the phone's back, some people would recognise it as a mid-range Nokia phone. The Realme phone has a quality feel as well, although it lacks an IP certification and is quite weighty.

Battery life

Even though Motorola offers a lot of features at a lesser price point, it still includes a 68W fast charger in the package. In addition, Motorola has supported wireless charging technology, which is not available for under Rs 30,000. Under the hood of the Moto Edge 40 is a 4,400mAh battery.

Contrarily, Realme offers support for 100W rapid charging. Although speedier than Motorola, this does not offer wireless charging. It has a larger 5,000mAh battery than the Motorola phone, which also implies that both phones' batteries will charge in around the same amount of time.

Price

The starting pricing for the Realme 11 Pro+ with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is Rs 27,999. The initial price of the new Motorola Edge 40 is Rs 29,999, but during the sale, a bank card deal will be available on Flipkart, bringing the price down to Rs 27,999.

