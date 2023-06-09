Apple AirTag vs Reliance JioTag: Know which is better in terms of features, battery & price

Apple AirTag vs Reliance JioTag: Apple AirTag is the first name that comes to mind when we think about little tracking devices. Jio, the renowned Indian company, has introduced a budget-friendly item-tracking device named JioTag.

Here's a detailed comparison between the two:

Apple AirTag vs Reliance JioTag: Price

The JioTag is available in India for a reduced price of Rs 749 through the official Jio website. The gadget has an Rs 2,199 at the time of writing. Cash on delivery is a possibility for interested purchasers, however it is limited to particular pin codes. In comparison, Apple's AirTag is far more costly, costing Rs 3,490.

Apple AirTag vs Reliance JioTag: Battery life

Reliance Jio claims that the JioTag has a battery backup of up to a year. AirTag is claimed to have a long battery life, with a single charge lasting up to a year.

Apple AirTag vs Reliance JioTag: Features

JioTag tracking gadget not only aids in the recovery of lost objects, but it also allows you to dial a quiet phone by double-tapping on the tracker. Furthermore, JioTag delivers warnings if a user forgets their wallet, keys, or other items, and provides their actual position.

The gadget supports Bluetooth 5.1 communication and has a range of up to 20 metres indoors and 50 metres outdoors. While JioTag is inexpensive, it has a limited range and is best for locating goods such as tiny handbags, wallets, key chains, and vehicle keys within a range of 20-50 metres.

Apple AirTags, on the other hand, provide better tracking possibilities. Using a network of iPhones, they can track objects that are more than 30 feet distant from the phone. In order to direct users to the location of the tagged goods, AirTags essentially employ Bluetooth connections with other Apple iPhones.

