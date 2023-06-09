Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple AirTag vs Reliance JioTag: Know which is better in terms of features, battery & price

    Apple AirTag vs Reliance JioTag: Apple AirTag is the first name that comes to mind when we think about little tracking devices. Jio, the renowned Indian company, has introduced a budget-friendly item-tracking device named JioTag.

    Apple AirTag vs Reliance JioTag Know which is better in terms of features battery price more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 9, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

    Jio, the renowned Indian company, has introduced a budget-friendly item-tracking device named JioTag in the country. This revolutionary device is a low-cost alternative to Apple's AirTag that uses Bluetooth technology to let people easily retrieve lost or missing objects. 

    When we consider small tracking devices, the first name that comes to mind is Apple AirTag. Despite the fact that there are many other identical gadgets with comparable features and far lower pricing available on the market, Apple has been winning the race due to its well-known brand. 

    Also Read | JioTag is here! Reliance Jio introduces Apple AirTag alternative; Check its price, features & more

    Here's a detailed comparison between the two: 

    Apple AirTag vs Reliance JioTag: Price 

    The JioTag is available in India for a reduced price of Rs 749 through the official Jio website. The gadget has an Rs 2,199 at the time of writing. Cash on delivery is a possibility for interested purchasers, however it is limited to particular pin codes. In comparison, Apple's AirTag is far more costly, costing Rs 3,490.

    Apple AirTag vs Reliance JioTag: Battery life

    Reliance Jio claims that the JioTag has a battery backup of up to a year.  AirTag is claimed to have a long battery life, with a single charge lasting up to a year.

    Also Read | Apple Vision Pro: Mark Zuckerberg tries Rs 2.88 lakh-worth headset; Here's what he said about it

    Apple AirTag vs Reliance JioTag: Features

    JioTag tracking gadget not only aids in the recovery of lost objects, but it also allows you to dial a quiet phone by double-tapping on the tracker. Furthermore, JioTag delivers warnings if a user forgets their wallet, keys, or other items, and provides their actual position.

    Apple CEO Tim Cook uses ChatGPT? Here's what he said

    The gadget supports Bluetooth 5.1 communication and has a range of up to 20 metres indoors and 50 metres outdoors. While JioTag is inexpensive, it has a limited range and is best for locating goods such as tiny handbags, wallets, key chains, and vehicle keys within a range of 20-50 metres.

    Apple AirTags, on the other hand, provide better tracking possibilities. Using a network of iPhones, they can track objects that are more than 30 feet distant from the phone. In order to direct users to the location of the tagged goods, AirTags essentially employ Bluetooth connections with other Apple iPhones.

    WhatsApp introduces Channels feature for broadcast texts; Know what it is, how does it work

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    JioTag is here Reliance Jio introduces Apple AirTag alternative Check its price features more gcw

    JioTag is here! Reliance Jio introduces Apple AirTag alternative; Check its price, features & more

    Apple Vision Pro Here is why this gadget didnt impress us gcw

    Apple Vision Pro: Here's why this gadget didn't impress us

    6 reasons why you should buy Realme 11 Pro 5G series gcw

    6 reasons why you should buy Realme 11 Pro 5G series

    OnePlus 10R offer Smartphone available at LOWEST price on Amazon and Flipkart Check details gcw

    OnePlus 10R offer: Smartphone available at LOWEST price on Amazon and Flipkart; Check details

    iPhone 12 Mini available for Rs 16999 on Flipkart Last time to grab this Apple smartphone check deal details gcw

    iPhone 12 Mini available for Rs 16,999 on Flipkart! Last time to grab this Apple smartphone

    Recent Stories

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Ponting lauds Siraj as 'ultimate competitor'; says India should've bowled fuller osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Ponting lauds Siraj as 'ultimate competitor'; says India should've bowled fuller

    BTS Festa 2023: K-Pop septet reunite for 10th anniversary, with surprises for ARMY - WATCH vma

    BTS Festa 2023: K-Pop septet reunite for 10th anniversary, with surprises for ARMY - WATCH

    Diljit Dosanjh, Taylor Swift dating rumours: Watch THIS funny video about Punjabi star and 'Anti-Hero' singer RBA

    Diljit Dosanjh, Taylor Swift dating rumours: Watch THIS funny video about Punjabi star and 'Anti-Hero' singer

    JioTag is here Reliance Jio introduces Apple AirTag alternative Check its price features more gcw

    JioTag is here! Reliance Jio introduces Apple AirTag alternative; Check its price, features & more

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Steve Smith reveals bowling strategy that left India's top order in disarray snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Steve Smith reveals bowling strategy that left India's top order in disarray

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon