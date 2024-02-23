Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    OnePlus Watch 2 to launch in India on February 26, pre-reservations begin; Check details

    A post on OnePlus’ official website revealed the launch date and highlighted features of the OnePlus Watch 2. The company also created a microsite for the upcoming smartwatch. The latest OnePlus Watch 2 will arrive in India on February 26 at 8.30PM IST. 

    The OnePlus Watch 2, the company's newest wristwatch, will be unveiled during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in 2024. The business has now officially announced that its most recent wristwatch will be available in India. India will receive the newest OnePlus Watch 2 on February 26 at 8.30 PM IST. The OnePlus Watch, which debuted in India in 2021, will be replaced by the OnePlus Watch 2.

    Although the business has not yet disclosed all of the important data regarding the future smartwatch's features, it has shared some information on its design and battery life.  In addition to revealing the debut date, a community post about the OnePlus Watch 2's features was released on the company's official website. Furthermore, the business has developed a website for the future wristwatch, which allows customers to register a pre-reserve pass for the Watch 2.

    The Watch 2 will have a sapphire crystal glass watch face housed in a stainless-steel chassis, according to a community post on the OnePlus website. There will be two color options for the Watch 2: radiant steel and black steel. The business claims that the future wristwatch would have a battery life of up to 100 hours while in "full Smart Mode."

    The report also made reference to the company's latest product launches, which include the OnePlus Open, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and OnePlus Tab, as well as ecosystem development. The business did not, however, disclose any other information on the ecosystem. Additionally, the term "meticulous health monitoring" was referenced in the text, which may allude to some cutting-edge impending health tracking features.

    According to the sources, the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 CPU and a 1.43-inch AMOLED display are anticipated for the Watch 2. Wear OS is most likely going to power the smartwatch.  The Watch 2 is expected to be available for sale via Amazon as a landing page has also been created on the platform. 

