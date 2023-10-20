OnePlus Open vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Which is better for you?

OnePlus Open vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: The OnePlus Open launched at a price of Rs 1,39,999 looks to give tough competition to Samsung's established foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Check all details here.

OnePlus unveiled its first foldable smartphone in India on October 27 at the 'Open for Everything' event. The smartphone is directly competing with the Samsung Z Fold 5, which was introduced in July of this year and is now the market leader in the foldable category.

OnePlus Open specifications

A 7.82-inch Flexi-fluid AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of 1-120 Hz is included with the OnePlus Open. A 6.31-inch Super Fluid AMOLED cover screen with a 10-120 Hz dynamic refresh rate is also included with the smartphone. OnePlus's most recent foldable is powered by an Adreno 740 GPU and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU. The OnePlus Open has 512GB UFS 4.0 ROM and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM in terms of storage. The smartphone has a 4,805 mAh dual-cell battery that OnePlus's 67W SUPERVOOC Charging can quickly charge.

The OnePlus Open has a 48 MP primary camera with a Sony LYT-T808 lens. HDR, EIS, and optical image stabilisation (OIS) are supported by the main sensor. The foldable also has a 64 MP telephoto lens and a 48 MP ultra-wide sensor. In addition, four years of Android operating system upgrades and five years of security patches are included with OnePlus' foldable smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specifications

The 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate that comes with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is impressive. Additionally, there is a 6.2-inch HD+ cover screen using a 402 ppi Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with an adjustable refresh rate of 120 Hz (48~120 Hz).

The Z Fold 5 has a 4MP Under Display Camera and a 10MP selfie camera with an 85 degree Field of View (FOV). Three cameras are located on the back: a 10MP telephoto, a 50MP wide angle, and a 12MP ultra wide camera. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform and has three storage models—256GB, 512GB, and 1TB—with a 12GB RAM capacity.

With a 25W adapter, the device's 4,400mAh twin battery can be charged wired up to 50% full in around 30 minutes. There will be a separate power adaptor sale. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has an IPX8 rating and can reportedly withstand 30 minutes of submersion in freshwater up to 1.5 metres.

OnePlus Open vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at Rs 1,54,999 for the 256GB storage model, while the OnePlus Open is priced at Rs 1,39,999. This pricing disparity makes the competition for the finest foldable smartphone even more fierce.

OnePlus Open vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 final comparison

Each smartphone has a unique blend of benefits and drawbacks. While the OnePlus Open comes with a bigger 4805 mAh battery and 67 W fast charging - compared to the 4,400 mAh battery and 25 W charging on the Z Fold 5 - it lacks support for wireless charging. Along from having IPX4 water resistance as opposed to the Z Fold 5's IPX8 classification, the OnePlus foldable also does not accept a pen, unlike its competitor's S Pen.