Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    OnePlus Open vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Which is better for you?

    OnePlus Open vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: The OnePlus Open launched at a price of Rs 1,39,999 looks to give tough competition to Samsung's established foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Check all details here.

    OnePlus Open vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Which is better for you gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 3:35 PM IST

    OnePlus unveiled its first foldable smartphone in India on October 27 at the 'Open for Everything' event. The smartphone is directly competing with the Samsung Z Fold 5, which was introduced in July of this year and is now the market leader in the foldable category.

    OnePlus Open specifications

    A 7.82-inch Flexi-fluid AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of 1-120 Hz is included with the OnePlus Open. A 6.31-inch Super Fluid AMOLED cover screen with a 10-120 Hz dynamic refresh rate is also included with the smartphone. OnePlus's most recent foldable is powered by an Adreno 740 GPU and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU. The OnePlus Open has 512GB UFS 4.0 ROM and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM in terms of storage. The smartphone has a 4,805 mAh dual-cell battery that OnePlus's 67W SUPERVOOC Charging can quickly charge.

    The OnePlus Open has a 48 MP primary camera with a Sony LYT-T808 lens. HDR, EIS, and optical image stabilisation (OIS) are supported by the main sensor. The foldable also has a 64 MP telephoto lens and a 48 MP ultra-wide sensor. In addition, four years of Android operating system upgrades and five years of security patches are included with OnePlus' foldable smartphone.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specifications

    The 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate that comes with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is impressive. Additionally, there is a 6.2-inch HD+ cover screen using a 402 ppi Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with an adjustable refresh rate of 120 Hz (48~120 Hz).

    The Z Fold 5 has a 4MP Under Display Camera and a 10MP selfie camera with an 85 degree Field of View (FOV). Three cameras are located on the back: a 10MP telephoto, a 50MP wide angle, and a 12MP ultra wide camera.  The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform and has three storage models—256GB, 512GB, and 1TB—with a 12GB RAM capacity.

    With a 25W adapter, the device's 4,400mAh twin battery can be charged wired up to 50% full in around 30 minutes. There will be a separate power adaptor sale. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has an IPX8 rating and can reportedly withstand 30 minutes of submersion in freshwater up to 1.5 metres.

    OnePlus Open vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at Rs 1,54,999 for the 256GB storage model, while the OnePlus Open is priced at Rs 1,39,999. This pricing disparity makes the competition for the finest foldable smartphone even more fierce.

    OnePlus Open vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 final comparison

    Each smartphone has a unique blend of benefits and drawbacks.  While the OnePlus Open comes with a bigger 4805 mAh battery and 67 W fast charging - compared to the 4,400 mAh battery and 25 W charging on the Z Fold 5 - it lacks support for wireless charging. Along from having IPX4 water resistance as opposed to the Z Fold 5's IPX8 classification, the OnePlus foldable also does not accept a pen, unlike its competitor's S Pen.

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 3:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oppo Find N3 with 7 82 inch inner display triple rear camera launched Check out specs price other details gcw

    Oppo Find N3 with 7.82-inch inner display, triple rear camera launched; Check out specs, price & other details

    OnePlus Open launched check out its specifications features colours price availability gcw

    OnePlus Open launched! Check out its features, colours & other details

    Google to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India first Pixel 8 expected in 2024 gcw

    Google to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India, first Pixel 8 expected in 2024

    Apple Watch Series 9 Watch Ultra 2 facing screen flickering issue Report gcw

    Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 facing screen 'flickering' issue: Report

    OnePlus Open to cost over a lakh Will it have pre loaded apps gcw

    OnePlus Open to cost over a lakh? Will it have pre-loaded apps?

    Recent Stories

    Durga Puja 2023: 7 authentic Chinese restaurants in Kolkata ATG

    Durga Puja 2023: 7 authentic Chinese restaurants in Kolkata

    Has Anil Kapoor's Instagram account got 'hacked'? Actor's posts and display picture removed - READ vma

    Has Anil Kapoor's Instagram account got 'hacked'? Actor's posts and display picture removed - READ

    Apple to release iOS 17 1 update soon likely to fix screen burn in other issues gcw

    Apple to release iOS 17.1 update soon, likely to fix screen burn-in & other issues

    Weight Loss Tips: 7 ways to control late night food cravings

    Weight Loss Tips: 7 ways to control late night food cravings

    Kerala to Uttarakhand: 7 places in India popular for water adventures rkn

    Kerala to Uttarakhand: 7 places in India popular for water adventures

    Recent Videos

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon