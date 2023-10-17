Apple to introduce Pencil 3 with interchangeable magnetic tips soon: Report

Tipster revealed that the new tips will fit perfectly into the Apple Pencil and make swapping easy and seamless. The second-generation Apple Pencil was launched back in 2018 and is available at Rs 11,900 on Apple Store online in India. Apple is expected to introduce new chipset for iPad Air, iPad and iPad mini.

Apple is expected to launch the third generation of Apple Pencil in India with interchangeable magnetic tips for different tasks, reported tipster Majin Bu. The Cupertino business was also said to be releasing new iPad, iPad Mini, and entry-level iPad devices.

The Apple Pencil 3 is expected to have several tips for digital painting, technical writing, and sketching, according to tipster Majin Bu. The tipster has provided a possible photograph of these magnetic tips. He continued by saying that the new tips will go into the Apple Pencil like a glove and making switching effortless. According to him, it's still unclear how Apple plans to keep these suggestions from disappearing.

Notably, the second-generation Apple Pencil was launched back in 2018 and is available at Rs 11,900 on Apple Store online in India. The most recent iPad Mini, iPad Pro models from 2018 and beyond, and iPad Air models from 2020 and later may all be magnetically attached to this device.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that Apple will release a new processor for the iPad Air, iPad, and iPad mini. It was disclosed that the A16 Bionic processor, which powers the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models, will power the iPad Mini, while the M2 chipset will power the iPad Air. It's probable that Apple will address the "jelly scrolling" problem with the current iPad mini devices.

Notably, India is now able to access Apple Festival offerings. Customers may receive instant discounts of up to Rs 10,000 on a variety of Apple items during this Diwali sale, including the iPhone 15 series, iPad and Mac models, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and more. Only credit cards issued by HDFC Bank are eligible for these deals.

Purchasers of iPhones would also receive up to Rs 67,800 in return for their used smartphones. Also available to them are three months of free Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade Free subscriptions, as well as a six-month complimentary Apple Music membership.