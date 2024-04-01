Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    OnePlus Nord CE 4 launched in India with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 at Rs 24,999; Is it worth buying?

    The latest Nord CE mid-range 5G phone looks to entice people to upgrade their phones, with the promise of a better camera, cleaner software than its rivals and yes, faster charging speeds. Check out everything about it and know if its worth buying.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 8:34 PM IST

    With the introduction of the OnePlus Nord CE4, OnePlus is introducing some of its premium features to the mid-range market. This phone is expected to go on sale on April 4 and is priced at Rs 24,999.

    Much of the phone's front is taken up by the 6.74-inch, 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. It has a remarkable screen-to-body ratio of 89.3%. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, an octa-core CPU built on a 4nm technology, and 8GB of RAM power the Nord CE4. Expandable memory up to 1TB with a microSDXC card slot is available, along with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage with UFS 3.1 capabilities.

    With a 5,500mAh battery, the Nord CE4 has OnePlus' biggest battery to yet. It charges swiftly with 100W cable charging; the company estimates a full charge to take just 29 minutes. A four-year health guarantee and sophisticated charging optimizations increase battery longevity even further.

    There is a dual camera setup on the rear consisting of an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS. A 16MP selfie camera is located in the punch-hole cutout on the front. The camera arrangement allows for many slow-motion settings and 4K video capture at 30 frames per second.

    While the Nord CE4 lacks a 3.5mm headphone connector, it does include stereo speakers and Hi-Res 24-bit/192kHz audio output. Running OxygenOS 14 out of the box, the Nord CE4 offers convenient new features like File Dock, which simplifies cross-app data sharing, and Auto Pixelate 2.0, which hides personal information in images. There will be significant Android upgrades for two years.

    There are two colors for the Nord CE4. The Celadon Marble model draws inspiration from the OnePlus 11, while the Dark Chrome version radiates a soft, shimmering hue. In addition, OnePlus claims to have strengthened the phone's internal structure for improved drop resistance and IP54 dust and water protection.

    OnePlus Nord CE 4 price and offers

    The 8+128GB and 8+256GB versions of the OnePlus Nord CE4 will retail for Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999, respectively. April 4 is when it goes on sale on oneplus.in, the OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and physical partner retailers like Croma and Reliance Digital. For Rs 999, customers can pre-book the handset at OnePlus Experience Stores between April 1 and 3 and receive a free pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 2r. While supplies last, customers who buy on April 4th will also receive a complimentary pair of Nord Buds 2r.

