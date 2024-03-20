Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G key specifications REVEALED ahead of April 1 launch

    OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G's upcoming launch on April 1 in India will bring features like 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging and Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. The mid-range phone will rival Nothing Phone 2a, Realme 12 Pro+, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ in the under Rs 30,000 category.

    OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G key specifications REVEALED ahead of April 1 launch gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 2:41 PM IST

    OnePlus has previously announced that its next mid-range smartphone, the Nord CE 4 5G, would be released in India on April 1. The smartphone, which is the successor to the already popular Nord CE 3, is set to provide fierce competition to the newly introduced smartphones in the Rs 30,000 price range like the Nothing Phone 2a, Realme 12 Pro+, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ and more. Even before the formal debut, OnePlus has released a number of essential device features, including as the display, chipset, charging capabilities, and more. In a recent announcement, OnePlus stated that the Nord CE 4 would include 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

    The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, which is a major improvement over the Snapdragon 782 CPU seen on the OnePlus Nord CE 3, would power the future Nord smartphone, the company has previously stated.

    Recently, the Nord CE 4 5G, model number CPH2613, with a single-core score of 1,135 and a multi-core score of 3,037, was also discovered on Geekbench. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 is expected to include an octa-core processor, with four efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz, three performance cores rated at 2.4GHz, and a main core clocked at 2.63GHz, according to the Geekbench scores.

    It is also reported that the forthcoming mid-range smartphone would include up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Furthermore, it has been verified that the smartphone supports 1TB of storage with a microSD card.

    Based on the Android 14 operating system, the OxygenOS UI will be used by the Nord CE 4. In addition, the pictures that OnePlus has released show that the Nord CE 4 will come in a minimum of two color options and may include a dual camera arrangement on the back that is contained behind a pill-shaped camera configuration.

     

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 2:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple likely to introduce AirPods 4 in fresh look, two new models expected in October: Report gcw

    Apple likely to introduce AirPods 4 in fresh look, two new models expected in October: Report

    Infinix introduces iPhone-like MagSafe charging to mid-range smartphone; Check details gcw

    Infinix introduces iPhone-like MagSafe charging to mid-range smartphone; Check details

    Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G launched in India: 5 top reasons why you should buy it gcw

    Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G launched in India: 5 top reasons why you should buy it

    Poco X6 Neo: Poco's thinnest smartphone goes on sale; Check price, offers & more gcw

    Poco X6 Neo: Poco's thinnest smartphone goes on sale; Check price, offers & more

    Vivo T3 5G to launch in India on March 21 with THIS MediaTek processor; Check details gcw

    Vivo T3 5G to launch in India on March 21 with THIS MediaTek processor; Check details

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Will UDF's Dean Kuriakose hold on to Idukki? anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Will UDF's Dean Kuriakose hold on to Idukki?

    Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda share heart-warming moments from their Mehendi ceremony in latest pictures ATG

    Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda share heart-warming moments from their Mehendi ceremony in latest pictures

    Why cooking with copper utensils considered best? rkn

    Why cooking with copper utensils considered best?

    Watch Thalapathy Vijay clicks selfies with fans by climbing on top of bus NIR

    Watch: Thalapathy Vijay clicks selfies with fans by climbing on top of bus

    Delhi HC seeks ED reply on CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging summons to him in excise policy case AJR

    Delhi HC seeks ED reply on CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging summons to him in excise policy case

    Recent Videos

    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH) snt

    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH) snt

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon