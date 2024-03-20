OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G key specifications REVEALED ahead of April 1 launch

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G's upcoming launch on April 1 in India will bring features like 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging and Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. The mid-range phone will rival Nothing Phone 2a, Realme 12 Pro+, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ in the under Rs 30,000 category.

OnePlus has previously announced that its next mid-range smartphone, the Nord CE 4 5G, would be released in India on April 1. The smartphone, which is the successor to the already popular Nord CE 3, is set to provide fierce competition to the newly introduced smartphones in the Rs 30,000 price range like the Nothing Phone 2a, Realme 12 Pro+, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ and more. Even before the formal debut, OnePlus has released a number of essential device features, including as the display, chipset, charging capabilities, and more. In a recent announcement, OnePlus stated that the Nord CE 4 would include 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, which is a major improvement over the Snapdragon 782 CPU seen on the OnePlus Nord CE 3, would power the future Nord smartphone, the company has previously stated.

Recently, the Nord CE 4 5G, model number CPH2613, with a single-core score of 1,135 and a multi-core score of 3,037, was also discovered on Geekbench. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 is expected to include an octa-core processor, with four efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz, three performance cores rated at 2.4GHz, and a main core clocked at 2.63GHz, according to the Geekbench scores.

It is also reported that the forthcoming mid-range smartphone would include up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Furthermore, it has been verified that the smartphone supports 1TB of storage with a microSD card.

Based on the Android 14 operating system, the OxygenOS UI will be used by the Nord CE 4. In addition, the pictures that OnePlus has released show that the Nord CE 4 will come in a minimum of two color options and may include a dual camera arrangement on the back that is contained behind a pill-shaped camera configuration.