OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite key features confirmed ahead of April 4 launch

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and Nord Buds 2 launch event will begin tomorrow at 7 pm, and fans can watch the live stream on YouTube. Here's what the company has confirmed its features. Check out.

On April 4, OnePlus will introduce two new products in India: the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G phone and the Nord Buds 2 true wireless earphones. Fans can view the live broadcast on YouTube starting at 7 o'clock, when the launch ceremony will start. If you don't want to witness the live event, OnePlus has already made known the main details of the pair. The first OnePlus phone with a 108-megapixel main camera will be the Nord CE 3 Lite. The Buds 2 have a dual-driver setup for "some serious bass vibes," on the other hand.

OnePlus continues the pattern of packing their devices with the newest features. Similar to the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G of 2022, the most recent Nord CE 3 Lite might be the most inexpensive OnePlus smartphone of 2023. The new phone will still support 5G, which is becoming more and more common among Indian smartphone makers.

Users will also have access to the standard black (more accurately, grey) choice in addition to the new Lime hue option that OnePlus has formally revealed for the Nord CE 3 Lite. For the triple cameras, the back plate has two identical round holes. The Nord CE 3 Lite has a 6.72-inch viewing surface, and OnePlus is growing the monitor size.

For slick scrolling, the display screen provides a 120Hz refresh rate. To save money, the forthcoming phone will probably opt for a less expensive LCD screen over a more expensive AMOLED display. A 5000mAh battery and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 processor will run the phone. The Nord CE 3 Lite 5G's recharge technology is also getting an upgrade from OnePlus to 67W. It should be capable of charging the phone in less than an hour.

The Nord Buds 2 will be significantly less expensive than the high-end OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The flat stem shape of the earphones will remain the same as it was in the first Nord Buds. The dual-driver arrangement is the greatest improvement. Users usually hear clear voices without sacrificing bass thanks to the audio arrangement. Although the package is likely to omit the charging brick, the earbuds also enable rapid charging.

