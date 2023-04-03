Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite key features confirmed ahead of April 4 launch

    The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and Nord Buds 2 launch event will begin tomorrow at 7 pm, and fans can watch the live stream on YouTube. Here's what the company has confirmed its features. Check out.

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite key features confirmed ahead of April 4 launch here is what we know so far gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 1:18 PM IST

    On April 4, OnePlus will introduce two new products in India: the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G phone and the Nord Buds 2 true wireless earphones. Fans can view the live broadcast on YouTube starting at 7 o'clock, when the launch ceremony will start. If you don't want to witness the live event, OnePlus has already made known the main details of the pair. The first OnePlus phone with a 108-megapixel main camera will be the Nord CE 3 Lite. The Buds 2 have a dual-driver setup for "some serious bass vibes," on the other hand.

    OnePlus continues the pattern of packing their devices with the newest features. Similar to the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G of 2022, the most recent Nord CE 3 Lite might be the most inexpensive OnePlus smartphone of 2023. The new phone will still support 5G, which is becoming more and more common among Indian smartphone makers.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 Pro new solid buttons may work with gloves and cases

    Users will also have access to the standard black (more accurately, grey) choice in addition to the new Lime hue option that OnePlus has formally revealed for the Nord CE 3 Lite. For the triple cameras, the back plate has two identical round holes. The Nord CE 3 Lite has a 6.72-inch viewing surface, and OnePlus is growing the monitor size. 

    For slick scrolling, the display screen provides a 120Hz refresh rate. To save money, the forthcoming phone will probably opt for a less expensive LCD screen over a more expensive AMOLED display. A 5000mAh battery and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 processor will run the phone. The Nord CE 3 Lite 5G's recharge technology is also getting an upgrade from OnePlus to 67W.  It should be capable of charging the phone in less than an hour.

    Also Read | Redmi Note 12 5G gets new variant in India, will be available from April 6

    The Nord Buds 2 will be significantly less expensive than the high-end OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The flat stem shape of the earphones will remain the same as it was in the first Nord Buds. The dual-driver arrangement is the greatest improvement. Users usually hear clear voices without sacrificing bass thanks to the audio arrangement. Although the package is likely to omit the charging brick, the earbuds also enable rapid charging.

    Also Read | Apple WWDC 2023 dates announced; iOS 17, AR/VR headset & more expected

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 1:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro new solid buttons may work with gloves and cases report gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro new solid buttons may work with gloves and cases

    Redmi Note 12 5G gets new variant in India will be available from April 6 priced at Rs 21999 details here gcw

    Redmi Note 12 5G gets new variant in India, will be available from April 6

    Looking for a budget friendly smartphone Redmi 12C is the one here is why gcw

    Looking for a budget-friendly smartphone? Redmi 12C is the one!

    Apple will not be announcing mixed reality headset at WWDC 2023 check details gcw

    Apple will not be announcing mixed reality headset at WWDC 2023?

    Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 4G in India From price to features know it all gcw

    Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 4G in India; From price to features, know it all

    Recent Stories

    Kiren Rijiju slams Rahul Gandhi, says 'Congress putting undue pressure on judiciary' AJR

    Kiren Rijiju slams Rahul Gandhi, says 'Congress putting undue pressure on judiciary'

    Train attack case: Sketch of suspect released; Received tip-off about attacker, confirms DGP anr

    Kerala Train Attack: Sketch of suspect released; DGP confirms receiving tip-off about attacker

    IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians' bowling coach Shane Bone frustrated at team's inability to win opening game snt

    IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians' bowling coach Shane Bone frustrated at team's inability to win opening game

    Watch Bill Gates takes ride in self driving car here is what he said gcw

    Watch: Bill Gates takes ride in self-driving car, here's what he said

    football Graham Potter sacked: From Nagelsmann to Mourinho - latest odds on who will be Chelsea's next manager snt

    Potter sacked: From Nagelsmann to Mourinho - latest odds on who will be Chelsea's next manager

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon