Redmi Note 12 5G gets new variant in India, will be available from April 6

Redmi Note 12 5G is getting a new 8GB/256GB model in India. Xiaomi made the announcement during today’s Redmi Note 12 4G and Redmi 12C launch keynote. The price of the 8GB/256GB Redmi Note 12 5G is Rs 21,999. In India, the Note 12 5G was introduced in 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB RAM configurations. Priced at Rs 17,999 for the former and Rs 19,999 for the latter.

The Redmi Note 12 5G has a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

A new 8GB/256GB variant of the Redmi Note 12 5G is coming out in India. During today's presentation for the Redmi Note 12 4G and Redmi 12C launches, Xiaomi made the declaration. The price of the 8GB/256GB Redmi Note 12 5G is Rs 21,999. On April 6, general access is anticipated.

The 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED touchscreen on the Redmi Note 12 5G has a frame rate of 120Hz. Xiaomi claims the screen can reach 1200nits. For biometric identification, you receive a side-mounted fingertip scanner and a hole punch cutout in the middle.

You get Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset inside. MIUI 13, which is based on Android 12, is in charge. The phone will receive 2 years of significant OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches without fail. A 5,000mAh battery with 33W rapid charging capability powers the device.

The Note 12 5G has a triple camera system on the back that combines a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a second 2MP macro camera. It has an 8MP face camera up front. There are three hues and a plastic rear for the Redmi Note 12 5G. The phone has IP53 certification as well.

In similar developments, Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi Note 12 4G variant in India. The Redmi Note 12 4G has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W rapid charging, three 50MP rear cameras, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 685 chipset.

