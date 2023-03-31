Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Redmi Note 12 5G gets new variant in India, will be available from April 6

    Redmi Note 12 5G is getting a new 8GB/256GB model in India. The 8GB/256GB Redmi Note 12 5G will set buyers back by Rs 21,999. General availability is pegged for April 6.

    Redmi Note 12 5G gets new variant in India will be available from April 6 priced at Rs 21999 details here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 4:48 PM IST

    Redmi Note 12 5G is getting a new 8GB/256GB model in India.  Xiaomi made the announcement during today’s Redmi Note 12 4G and Redmi 12C launch keynote. The price of the 8GB/256GB Redmi Note 12 5G is Rs 21,999.  In India, the Note 12 5G was introduced in 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB RAM configurations. Priced at Rs 17,999 for the former and Rs 19,999 for the latter.

    The Redmi Note 12 5G has a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. 

    Also Read | Apple WWDC 2023 dates announced; iOS 17, AR/VR headset & more expected

    A new 8GB/256GB variant of the Redmi Note 12 5G is coming out in India. During today's presentation for the Redmi Note 12 4G and Redmi 12C launches, Xiaomi made the declaration. The price of the 8GB/256GB Redmi Note 12 5G is Rs 21,999. On April 6, general access is anticipated.

    In India, the Note 12 5G was introduced in 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB RAM configurations. Priced at Rs 17,999 for the former and Rs 19,999 for the latter.

    The 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED touchscreen on the Redmi Note 12 5G has a frame rate of 120Hz. Xiaomi claims the screen can reach 1200nits. For biometric identification, you receive a side-mounted fingertip scanner and a hole punch cutout in the middle.

    Also Read | Motorola introduces Moto G13 in India at Rs 9,499; Is it worth buying?

    You get Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset inside. MIUI 13, which is based on Android 12, is in charge. The phone will receive 2 years of significant OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches without fail. A 5,000mAh battery with 33W rapid charging capability powers the device.

    The Note 12 5G has a triple camera system on the back that combines a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a second 2MP macro camera. It has an 8MP face camera up front. There are three hues and a plastic rear for the Redmi Note 12 5G. The phone has IP53 certification as well.  

    In similar developments, Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi Note 12 4G variant in India. The Redmi Note 12 4G has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W rapid charging, three 50MP rear cameras, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 685 chipset.

    Also Read | OnePlus Nord Buds 2 specifications leaked? Here's what we know so far

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 4:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Looking for a budget friendly smartphone Redmi 12C is the one here is why gcw

    Looking for a budget-friendly smartphone? Redmi 12C is the one!

    Apple will not be announcing mixed reality headset at WWDC 2023 check details gcw

    Apple will not be announcing mixed reality headset at WWDC 2023?

    Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 4G in India From price to features know it all gcw

    Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 4G in India; From price to features, know it all

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India on April 4 here is what we know so far gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India on April 4; Here's what we know so far

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro to feature multi use action button check out all details here gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro to feature multi-use action button?

    Recent Stories

    Punjab Unidentified assailants attack Sikh priest in Tarn Taran; chops off his leg AJR

    Punjab: Unidentified assailants attack Sikh priest in Tarn Taran; chops off his leg

    Bengali actress Madhumita Sarcar's sexy photos and videos go VIRAL on Instagram (WATCH) AHA

    Bengali actress Madhumita Sarcar's sexy photos and videos go VIRAL on Instagram (WATCH)

    NEET 2023: Eligibility criteria for international candidates revised; check notice here - adt

    NEET 2023: Eligibility criteria for international candidates revised; check notice here

    Congress leader Navjot Sidhu likely to be released from Patiala jail on April 1; check details AJR

    Congress leader Navjot Sidhu likely to be released from Patiala jail on April 1; check details

    IPL 2023, GT vs CSK, Gujarat Titans-Chennai Super Kings Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, Impact Players, prediction, where to watch live streaming, more-ayh

    IPL 2023, GT vs CSK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, Impact Players, prediction, where to watch and more

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon