Apple iPhone 15 Pro new solid buttons may work with gloves and cases

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro smartphone’s solid-state buttons will reportedly work with gloves and cases. Various media reports suggest that owners of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be able to adjust the intensity of their device's solid-state buttons with the help of a new sensitivity option in Settings.

The new volume, power, and "Action" solid-state buttons will continue to work even when the device is turned off or runs out of juice, according to earlier information provided by the same unnamed source about the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Solid-state capacitive buttons are anticipated to be saved for the iPhone 15 Pro versions only, with the regular iPhone 15 models likely to retain the same conventional button system as the iPhone 14 series.

The upcoming iPhone 15 series is expected to be unveiled in September this year, the report said. According to a rumour from last month, Apple will only offer ProMotion and Always-On display capabilities on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Additionally, it was reported that the iPhone manufacturer would limit Wi-Fi 6E network compatibility to iPhone 15 Pro versions only.

The leaks have suggested that we will be seeing some big upgrades in terms of design and Apple will also make some changes in the hardware.

