Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro new solid buttons may work with gloves and cases

    Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro smartphone's solid-state buttons will reportedly work with gloves and cases. Reports further suggest that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users will be able to customise the sensitivity of the solid-state buttons on their device.

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro new solid buttons may work with gloves and cases report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 2, 2023, 2:10 PM IST

    Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro smartphone’s solid-state buttons will reportedly work with gloves and cases. Various media reports suggest that owners of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be able to adjust the intensity of their device's solid-state buttons with the help of a new sensitivity option in Settings.

    The new volume, power, and "Action" solid-state buttons will continue to work even when the device is turned off or runs out of juice, according to earlier information provided by the same unnamed source about the iPhone 15 Pro models.

    Solid-state capacitive buttons are anticipated to be saved for the iPhone 15 Pro versions only, with the regular iPhone 15 models likely to retain the same conventional button system as the iPhone 14 series.

    Also Read | Redmi Note 12 5G gets new variant in India, will be available from April 6

    The upcoming iPhone 15 series is expected to be unveiled in September this year, the report said. According to a rumour from last month, Apple will only offer ProMotion and Always-On display capabilities on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Additionally, it was reported that the iPhone manufacturer would limit Wi-Fi 6E network compatibility to iPhone 15 Pro versions only.

    The leaks have suggested that we will be seeing some big upgrades in terms of design and Apple will also make some changes in the hardware.

    Also Read | Apple WWDC 2023 dates announced; iOS 17, AR/VR headset & more expected

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2023, 2:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Redmi Note 12 5G gets new variant in India will be available from April 6 priced at Rs 21999 details here gcw

    Redmi Note 12 5G gets new variant in India, will be available from April 6

    Looking for a budget friendly smartphone Redmi 12C is the one here is why gcw

    Looking for a budget-friendly smartphone? Redmi 12C is the one!

    Apple will not be announcing mixed reality headset at WWDC 2023 check details gcw

    Apple will not be announcing mixed reality headset at WWDC 2023?

    Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 4G in India From price to features know it all gcw

    Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 4G in India; From price to features, know it all

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India on April 4 here is what we know so far gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India on April 4; Here's what we know so far

    Recent Stories

    Salim Durani: Big-hearted Afghan who played for love of game-ayh

    Salim Durani: Big-hearted Afghan who played for love of game

    IPL 2023: LSG's Kyle Mayers believes he has shown his worth during win against Delhi Capitals snt

    IPL 2023: LSG's Kyle Mayers believes he has shown his 'worth' during win against Delhi Capitals

    Varun Dhawan breaks his silence on being trolled for lifting and kissing Gigi Hadid; says it was 'planned' vma

    Varun Dhawan breaks his silence on being trolled for lifting and kissing Gigi Hadid; says it was 'planned'

    pro-wrestling WWE WrestleMania 39: From Rhea Ripley resurgence to The Bloodline Usos fall - Ranking the top moments from Night 1-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 39: From Rhea's resurgence to The Bloodline's fall - Ranking the top moments from Night 1

    Google to cut down free snacks laundry services other perks to save money Report gcw

    Google to cut down free snacks, laundry services, other perks to save money: Report

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon