    OnePlus Nord CE 3 design leaked! Likely to have flat sides, 108MP main camera, side fingerprint sensor & more

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 renders show triple rear cameras, a punch-hole selfie camera, and flat sides. The handset is expected to come with a 6.7-inch LCD display, a 5000mAh battery, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is rumoured to launch in the first half of 2023.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 30, 2022, 5:58 PM IST

    OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 3 soon. The smartphone, as its name implies, will replace the Nord CE 2, which made its debut earlier this year and featured a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor and three rear cameras. Three cameras are believed to remain on the back of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3, but the device will have a fresh look.

    The renderings were provided by tipper OnLeaks Steve Hemmerstoffer.  The phone will have two sizable circular cutouts for the cameras, according to the renderings. Three sensors in all are housed in the rear camera module; one is located at the top and two are in the bottom cutout.

    A 108-megapixel primary camera and two 2-megapixel secondary cameras might be part of the triple rear camera system on the back. A 16-megapixel selfie camera might be located on the front.

    In close proximity to the camera sensors is the LED flash. The upper centre of the display has a hole-punch cutout on the front.

    According to the report, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 appears to have drawn design cues from the company's well-known OnePlus X and subsequent iPhone models. Additionally, it states that as the renderings are based on a prototype, the finished product may vary somewhat. At launch, OnePlus could also provide more colour choices. 

    In contrast to the phone's predecessor, which had curved sides, the sides of this model are now flat. On the left side are the volume controls, while on the right is the power button with a fingerprint reader. The speaker grille, a USB Type-C connector, and a microphone are all located on the bottom edge.

    According to rumours, the smartphone would have a 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. According to reports, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, together with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, would power the OnePlus Nord CE 3.

    The Nord CE 3 is also rumoured to include an Android 13 operating system, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W rapid charging.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2022, 5:58 PM IST
