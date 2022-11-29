Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 15: Apple's upcoming smartphone likely to have powerful camera from Sony

    The 2023 iPhone 15 series is already under development in Cupertino, and experts predict that it will differ significantly from the iPhone 14 Pro. According to the report, the Apple iPhone 15 will likely get a 'state of the art' image sensor from Sony, for better low-light performance.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 29, 2022, 8:59 PM IST

    Apple iPhone 15 rumours are slowly picking up pace as we are heading towards the launch of the next Apple flagship series. The Apple iPhone 15 series' charging and design have been the subject of several rumours up until this point, but a recent Nikkei story has provided further details on the devices.

    The Apple iPhone 15 would likely have a "state of the art" picture sensor from Sony, according to the rumour, for improved low-light performance. According to the rumour, Sony's image sensor would have two times as much saturation signal per pixel as conventional sensors, allowing it to catch more light and prevent underexposure and overexposure, according to media reports.

    For instance, even in circumstances with severe backlighting, it may capture a person's face more accurately. It is currently unknown if Apple would implement the new sensor technology across all iPhone 15 models or only the more expensive Pro versions.

    According to a source from last week, the iPhone 15 would likely have a titanium chassis with curved back borders in favour of the current squared-off design. In contrast, it was claimed in October that the iPhone 15 series will consist of four versions, each having more distinctive features than the iPhone 14 and a USB-C charging connector on each.

    According to some rumours, Apple's next Pro Max variant will be known as the "iPhone 15 Ultra." More specifically, Bloomberg's Ming-Chi Kuo asserts that the introduction of the Apple Watch Ultra may have contributed to the shift in the marketing moniker. The 2023 iPhone 15 Pro, meanwhile, is already under development in Cupertino, and experts predict that it will differ significantly from the iPhone 14 Pro

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2022, 8:58 PM IST
