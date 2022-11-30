WhatsApp is rolling out 'forward media with caption'; Here's how to use it

WhatsApp is a popular messaging platform with more than 2 billion users across the globe. The instant messaging platform is now rolling out its Forward Media with caption feature in iOS. This feature would let users share videos, images, GIFs and documents with a caption. Moreover, they can remove the caption as well.

After rolling out Do Not Disturb mode earlier this month, WhatsApp is now pushing out another helpful feature with WhatsApp ‘forward media with caption'. Users will be able to send GIFs, documents, movies, and photographs with captions using WhatsApp's newest feature.

The capability is now restricted for iPhone users using WhatsApp version 22.23.77 downloaded from the App Store, claims WABetaInfo. Users may search for old pictures, videos, and other media by searching for the caption thanks to the option to add subtitles to the material they share with their connections.

Also Read | iPhone 15: Apple's upcoming smartphone likely to have powerful camera from Sony

A new view will appear at the bottom of the screen if you have the update, which is now being rolled out in stages. The new WhatsApp upgrade will also give users the option to delete the caption from an image before sharing it, in addition to include a dismiss button.

Captions may be added to a variety of media formats, with support for GIFs and even documents baked in, according to WABetaInfo. End-to-end encryption will prohibit anyone from reading the content of messages sent with a caption since they are end-to-end encrypted. More people will shortly gradually start receiving the update.

Also Read | YouTube Ambient mode out for iOS, Android; Know what's new, here's how to use it

Last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on voice status in iOS beta for an upcoming iOS update which would provide users with the ability to share voice notes to their status updates.

Meanwhile, the instant messaging platform is now rolling out the ability to share contact cards on Windows beta version, as per a report. Additionally, WhatsApp is also rolling out the ability to track call history within its desktop app. For those unaware, WABetaInfo is an online tracker which traces new and upcoming features of WhatsApp.