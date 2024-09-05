Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus Nord Buds 3 teased: Know release date and expected price

    OnePlus is set to launch the Nord Buds 3 on September 17th. The earbuds are expected to be priced under Rs 3,000 in India and feature an oval-shaped design similar to other recent models in the OnePlus earbuds lineup.

    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 2:46 PM IST

    OnePlus is getting ready to reveal another pair of headphones in its Nord series after just revealing a new pair of wireless earbuds in India. OnePlus has revealed the design of its forthcoming audio device and said that the Nord Buds 3 will ship on September 17. In India, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 are probably going to cost less than Rs 3,000. These are the specifics.

    The Nord Buds 3 will have an oval-shaped casing, just like the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and Nord Buds 3 Pro, according to the teaser that OnePlus released. The firm has been employing a stem design for the majority of its earphones; therefore, the new model is probably going to feature the same as well. The other specifics are still to be disclosed. It is anticipated that further information on the next OnePlus products will shortly be made public.

    The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 will officially go on sale, and the business has promised to disclose the pricing. Based on our research, we believe the earphones will be less than Rs 3,000. A variety of TWS earbuds from OnePlus are offered at various pricing ranges. The price of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r is Rs 1,999, while the price of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro is Rs 3,299, respectively. The OnePlus Buds 3, which costs Rs 5,499, are another option. For those looking for a flagship experience, there's the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, which costs Rs 11,999.

    Now that OnePlus is charging Rs 3,299 for the Nord Buds 3 Pro option, it is unlikely that the company would charge more for the non-Pro model. Furthermore, the brand's entry-level offering, the Nord series, leads us to assume that the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 won't be extremely expensive.

    Video Icon