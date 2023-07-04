Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G to support 80W charging, Nord CE 3 to feature OxygenoS 13.1

    OnePlus will be launching the OnePlus Nord 3 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G smartphones in India on July 5. Ahead of the official launch, the company has been confirming key specifications of these upcoming devices.

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G to support 80W charging Nord CE 3 to feature OxygenoS 13 1 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 4:51 PM IST

    OnePlus is gradually confirming the key specifications and features of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G and the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, which are scheduled to launch on July 5 in India. The brand confirmed some of the connectivity features of the Nord CE 3. At the same time, it also revealed the fast charging capabilities of the Nord 3. Ahead of the official launch, the company has been confirming key specifications of these upcoming devices.

    OnePlus announced that OxygenOS 13.1 will be pre-installed on the Nord CE 3. Additionally, it was announced that the Nord CE 3 would have an IR blaster, allowing users to use it as a remote control. Furthermore, the smartphone will support NFC for contactless payments. The Nord CE 3 will reportedly sport a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 camera with OIS, and a Snapdragon 782G CPU, according to previous teases from the brand. It will be available in Aqua Surge shade.

    Also Read | Instagram's Twitter alternative Threads appears on Apple App Store; likely to debut on July 6

    The OnePlus Nord 3 will offer 80W SuperVOOC rapid charging technology, according to a new teaser from OnePlus. According to previous teases, the Nord 3 will sport a 50-megapixel IMX890 main camera with OIS, a 6.74-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an alert slider. It is reported that the Nord 3 will be available in hues including Misty Green and Tempest Grey.

    Along with the new Nord phones, OnePlus will also present the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r. Along with Bluetooth 5.3 connection, 94 ms of low-latency, 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers, twin microphones, an AI system for crisper calls, up to 8 hours of playback time for the earbuds, 38 hours of battery life with the charging case, and up to 38 hours of battery life overall are included. Two colours—Deep Grey and Triple Blue—will be offered.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 series: Pro may come in new crimson colour; iPhone 15, 15 Plus in mint green

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 4:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Nothing Phone 2 design Glyph interface revealed Here is what we know gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) design, Glyph interface revealed? Here's what we know

    Apple iPhone 15 series Pro may come in new crimson colour iPhone 15 15 Plus in mint green report gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 series: Pro may come in new crimson colour; iPhone 15, 15 Plus in mint green

    Reliance Jio launches Jio Bharat 4G phone at Rs 999 Check out its features tariff plans other details gcw

    Reliance Jio launches Jio Bharat 4G phone at Rs 999; Check out its features, tariff plans, other details

    iQOO Neo 7 Pro to launch today When where to watch event LIVE What can you expect specs features price gcw

    iQOO Neo 7 Pro to launch today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What can you expect?

    Nothing Phone (2) Will it be better than Nothing Phone 1 Is it worth the wait gcw

    Nothing Phone (2): Will it be better than Nothing Phone (1)? Is it worth the wait?

    Recent Stories

    Kerala police share tips for safe driving on rainy roads to prevent accidents anr

    Kerala police share tips for safe driving on rainy roads to prevent accidents

    Pakistani terror outfits threaten to attack churches, Christians after Sweden Quran incident AJR

    Pakistani terror outfits threaten to attack churches, Christians after Sweden Quran incident

    Eco-Tourism in Bengaluru: New firefly park mooted in IT hub vkp

    Eco-Tourism in Bengaluru: New firefly park mooted in IT hub

    cricket Indian players to play Zim Afro T10 league 2023 osf

    Indian players to play Zim Afro T10 league 2023

    7 Essential Haircare Tips for Monsoon: Keep Your Locks Healthy and Frizz-Free MSW EAI

    7 essential haircare tips for Monsoon: Keep your locks healthy and frizz-free

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon