OnePlus Nord 3 5G to support 80W charging, Nord CE 3 to feature OxygenoS 13.1

OnePlus will be launching the OnePlus Nord 3 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G smartphones in India on July 5. Ahead of the official launch, the company has been confirming key specifications of these upcoming devices.

OnePlus announced that OxygenOS 13.1 will be pre-installed on the Nord CE 3. Additionally, it was announced that the Nord CE 3 would have an IR blaster, allowing users to use it as a remote control. Furthermore, the smartphone will support NFC for contactless payments. The Nord CE 3 will reportedly sport a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 camera with OIS, and a Snapdragon 782G CPU, according to previous teases from the brand. It will be available in Aqua Surge shade.

The OnePlus Nord 3 will offer 80W SuperVOOC rapid charging technology, according to a new teaser from OnePlus. According to previous teases, the Nord 3 will sport a 50-megapixel IMX890 main camera with OIS, a 6.74-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an alert slider. It is reported that the Nord 3 will be available in hues including Misty Green and Tempest Grey.

Along with the new Nord phones, OnePlus will also present the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r. Along with Bluetooth 5.3 connection, 94 ms of low-latency, 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers, twin microphones, an AI system for crisper calls, up to 8 hours of playback time for the earbuds, 38 hours of battery life with the charging case, and up to 38 hours of battery life overall are included. Two colours—Deep Grey and Triple Blue—will be offered.

