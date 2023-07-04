Instagram's Twitter alternative Threads appears on Apple App Store; likely to debut on July 6

Instagram has been working on a Twitter competitor named Threads, which was leaked a few weeks back. Now, it appears the company is all set to launch it in the coming days or weeks officially. The listing on the App Store reveals that the application could get launched on 6th July, in just a couple of days.

Meta-owned Instagram’s Twitter alternative, Threads, is expected to launch sooner than we might have anticipated. Users of Twitter were dissatisfied with the service after Musk announced additional modifications including Rate Limit and the requirement for authentication in order to access the tweet deck.

Meanwhile, rumours about Threads had been circulating for a while and even provoked jokes about a confrontation between Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, and Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta. Although we are unsure whether the two CEOs will square off anytime soon, we do know that the app that sparked it all might debut as early as July 6.

Also Read | Twitter update: Only verified users will be able to access TweetDeck

You may check out Threads, an Instagram app, on the App Store if you have an iPhone. The software is posted on the software Store and will be accessible starting on July 6 according to the listing. We wouldn't get very enthusiastic, though, since Meta could release the app gradually rather than allowing immediate access to all users.

As per the listing, Threads is Instagram’s ‘text-based conversation app’

The description of the app reads, “Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favourite creators and others who love the same things."

Also Read | Reliance Jio launches Jio Bharat 4G phone at Rs 999; Check out its features, tariff plans, other details

Users will be able to sign in to Threads using their Instagram accounts and follow the profiles they currently follow on the picture and video sharing app. Additionally, users may maintain their Instagram account on the app. Therefore, if you already have an Instagram account, signing up for Threads won't be a burden.

The app will function much like Twitter; users may submit their opinions for the world to see, and then people can reshare, like, and comment on the post. The programme, which was once known as Project 92, has apparently been in development since January of this year.

Also Read | Apple AirPods Max and AirPods Pro get HUGE discount on Flipkart; Check out latest offers