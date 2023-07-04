Apple iPhone 15 series: Pro may come in new crimson colour; iPhone 15, 15 Plus in mint green

Apple's featured color for the iPhone 15 Pro is going to be a dark red, a leaker claims, with a new green also on the way for the iPhone 15, according to various media reports. Each year, Apple designates specific special colors that it will use to promote its iPhones. The colors, limited to the models, usually get most of the attention among the color options in that particular generation.

Significant design and functional improvements will be made with the iPhone 15 series. One of the significant modifications is a new unique colour that will be offered on both the ordinary and "Pro" editions of the iPhone. It was recently rumoured that a new dark red colour option for the iPhone 15 Pro will be offered. An new source also confirmed earlier rumours and added that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will come in a mint green colour.

The news was shared on Weibo by the same source that predicted the deep purple colour for the iPhone 14 Pro. Henceforth, the source is credible and we can expect the iPhone 15 Pro to come in dark red or crimson colour options.

Also Read | Reliance Jio launches Jio Bharat 4G phone at Rs 999; Check out its features, tariff plans, other details

The reports claim that a new "crimson" colour will be offered for the iPhone 15 Pro. The red colour will be fairly deep, although slightly less so than the deep purple on the iPhone 14 Pro versions, according to the report. Apart from the iPhone 15 Pro, the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in a mint green colour option, similar to the green colour of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models will include a number of unique features that set them apart from existing generations. The new colour choices are Apple's method of updating the iPhone, which is instantly recognisable. The new unique colours are distinguishable from the other colours and may end up being the most popular colour unit sold.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 Pro: Why you should NOT buy this latest phone right now?

In addition to the new colour choice, the iPhone 15 Pro is anticipated to have a new titanium finish, which when paired with the new red colour option, will give the gadget an intriguing appearance. Additionally, the business will discontinue the Mute Switch in favour of an Action Button that resembles the Apple Watch Ultra and can be programmed to carry out several functions. With the inclusion of Dynamic Island, Apple will also simplify the whole iPhone 15 portfolio.

Also Read | iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Should you buy Apple latest phone or wait for upcoming one?