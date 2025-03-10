iPhone 16 for just Rs 6,800? Grab THIS Holi special Flipkart deal on Apple smartphone

Read Full Article

iPhone 16 Offers: Planning to buy a new iPhone on Holi? Here's a fantastic opportunity for you. You can buy Apple's powerful iPhone 16 for just Rs 6,800. Flipkart is offering a great discount. See how to take advantage of this offer...

Amazing Offer on iPhone 16

Flipkart is offering a big discount on Apple's latest iPhone 16. After this, the price of this phone has become much cheaper. This deal is quite amazing.

iPhone 16 Price Discount

The original price of the 128GB variant of the iPhone 16 is Rs 79,900. But Flipkart iPhone 16 is running a great discount of 12% on this phone. In this way, this phone will be available for Rs 68,999. Also Read | Nothing Phone 3a to OnePlus Nord CE 4: Check out 7 best smartphones under Rs 25,000

Bank Offer and Exchange Offer on iPhone 16

Flipkart is also offering a bank discount offer of Rs 2,000 on purchasing the iPhone 16. After this offer, this phone will cost you Rs 66,999. Apart from this, an exchange offer of Rs 60,200 is also available on this phone. By taking advantage of this, you can buy the phone at a very nominal price. Also Read | Vivo T4x vs Phone 1: Which budget 5G smartphone should be in your pocket?

How to Buy iPhone 16 for Just ₹6800

If you have a good quality phone and get a full exchange offer of Rs 60,200 on it, then this phone will cost you only Rs 6,799. However, keep in mind that the value of the old phone will be determined based on its condition and model.

Features of iPhone 16

Features of iPhone 16 The iPhone 16 has an A18 Bionic chip, which makes its performance amazing. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. The company has given a new camera control button in it. The phone has a 48MP fusion primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor on the back. Also Read | Nothing Phone 3a vs Realme P3 Pro: Which budget 5G smartphone offers better value?

