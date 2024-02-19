Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    OnePlus 12R update: You can seek a full refund until THIS date; Check out COO's full post

    OnePlus recently confirmed that the OnePlus 12R features UFS 3.1 storage . The company said it erroneously listed the handset with UFS 4.0 storage . The OnePlus 12R refund window closes on March 16.
     

    OnePlus 12R update You can seek a full refund until THIS date Check out COO's full post gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 8:37 PM IST

    Customers of the OnePlus 12R who bought the model with the larger storage capacity can get a complete refund up until the middle of March, the firm said. The newly released smartphone was mistakenly labeled by the firm with UFS 4.0 storage, rather than UFS 3.1, which is the same as the base storage option. The OnePlus 12R smartphone, which debuted with the flagship OnePlus 12, is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage.

    OnePlus President and COO Kinder Liu added to his prior explanation of the problem on the OnePlus Community forum earlier this week when he said on Friday that consumers who bought the 256GB storage option of the OnePlus 12R could return the device until March 16. Liu said that the customer service departments of the business have been "fully briefed" on the circumstances.

    As per Liu's document, purchasers who wish to address the file system issue and request a refund must get in touch with OnePlus' customer support. This implies that consumers who bought the OnePlus 12R have until March 16 to return their device within the one-month refund period.

    The OnePlus 12R was released last month in India and other international regions. It comes with a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and protection against Gorilla Glass Victus 2, running OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU from Qualcomm powers this phone coupled with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and up to 16GB of RAM.

    The OnePlus 12R has three cameras: an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor for taking pictures and movies. Additionally, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging.

     

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 8:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral video Emirates air hostess tries Apple Vision Pro on flight airline netizens react WATCH gcw

    Viral video: Emirates air hostess tries Apple Vision Pro on flight; airline, netizens react (WATCH)

    Nothing Phone (2a) to be priced under Rs 30000 in India Will it give tough competition to Redmi Note Pro+ Realme 12 Pro+ gcw

    Nothing Phone (2a) to be priced under Rs 30,000 in India? Will it give tough competition to Redmi Note Pro+?

    Change your Nothing CEO Carl Pei unique advice to Elon Musk 'Bhai' for Tesla's India plant gcw

    'Change your...': Nothing CEO Carl Pei's unique advice to Elon Musk 'Bhai' for Tesla's India plant

    We want to sell more phones bhai Carl Pei luring Indians ahead of Nothing Phone 2a launch gcw

    'We want to sell more phones bhai': Carl Pei luring Indians ahead of Nothing Phone 2a launch?

    Xiaomi 14 Ultra launch date REVEALED Here is what you can expect from it gcw

    Xiaomi 14 Ultra launch date REVEALED! Here's what you can expect from it

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: 2-year-old, abducted over 19 hours ago, found abandoned in drain near Kochuveli railway station anr

    Kerala: 2-year-old, abducted over 19 hours ago, found abandoned in drain near Kochuveli railway station

    Putin and his regime will be held accountable for Alexei Navalny's death EU's to Yulia Navalnaya snt

    'Putin and his regime will be held accountable for Alexei Navalny's death': EU's to Yulia Navalnaya

    Pakistan financial health in peril: 'Raging fire' of debt threatens inevitable default, report warns snt

    Pakistan's financial health in peril: 'Raging fire' of debt threatens inevitable default, report warns

    What does your CIBIL score mean? Will it get you a loan?

    What does your CIBIL score mean? Will it get you a loan?

    Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi over deactivation of Aadhaar cards in West Bengal Check her full post gcw

    Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi over 'deactivation' of Aadhaar cards in West Bengal; Check her full post

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon