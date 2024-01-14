OnePlus 12 India price leaked on Amazon ahead of January 23 event

It seems that the OnePlus 12's price for the Indian market was briefly disclosed on Amazon, creating a buzz ahead of its official debut on January 23. The upcoming OnePlus phone could cost Rs 69,999 in India.

It seems that the OnePlus 12's price for the Indian market was briefly disclosed on Amazon, creating a buzz ahead of its official debut on January 23. Although Amazon swiftly removed the pricing details, tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) managed to capture a screenshot, showing a starting price of Rs 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The base edition of the OnePlus 12 may cost anywhere from Rs 58,000 to Rs 60,000, according to prior claims made by tipster Yogesh Brar. If this proves to be accurate, it will probably undercut rivals and provide customers with a fantastic price. To recall, the OnePlus 11 was launched in India earlier this year for Rs 56,999.

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option of the OnePlus 12 was first available in China in December for a starting price of CNY 4,299 (about Rs 50,700). With comparable specs, the smartphone—which is now offered in China in Pale Green, Rock Black, and White—is about to make its way into the Indian market.

The OnePlus 12 runs ColorOS 14, an Android 14-based operating system, in China. A 6.82-inch quad-HD+ LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits is featured on the device. The device's internal components include the most recent 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which can accommodate up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

It offers a bigger 5,400mAh battery and the company has added support for 100W SuperVOOC charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The OnePlus 12 and 12R will be officially unveiled in India on January 23 at the 'Smooth Beyond Belief' global launch event. Although the price details aren't available right now on Amazon, OnePlus enthusiasts are excited about the leaked screenshot.