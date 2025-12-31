Over 60% of Android users run outdated software, missing vital security updates. This leaves millions vulnerable to hacking and data theft. Experts urge buyers to prioritise long-term software and security support.

When buying a new smartphone, we often focus on its price, features, battery capacity, and camera. But many forget a crucial element: software support. New reports indicate that over 60% of global Android users are still using older Android versions (like Android 13 or earlier). This means about a billion people are still using devices that no longer receive new security patches or protections from Google, posing a serious cyber threat.

Why are monthly updates important?

Hackers are finding new ways to infiltrate your phone every day. Therefore, the lack of security updates creates vulnerabilities that can lead to your data being stolen, says Zimperium's 2025 Global Mobile Threat Report. For example, in December 2025, Google released updates to fix 107 vulnerabilities in Android. Of these 107 vulnerabilities, 40% were extremely dangerous, including those that could allow someone else to take control of the phone. But users with older Android phones did not receive these security updates.

The big security gap between Apple and Android

In terms of security, Apple's systems have proven to be robust. Statistics show that about 90% of active iPhones in the world are always equipped with the latest software and security updates. Apple continues to update even its older models for years.

Keep these things in mind when buying a new phone

If you are considering buying a new Android phone, don't just look at the attractive features. Make sure the company promises at least three to four years of security updates and at least two years of operating system upgrades. In this digital age where everything from banking to personal information is stored on smartphones, remember that security is not a luxury, but a necessity.

Do these things to avoid danger

1. Go to your Android phone's settings and try to update the OS version.

2. If a new OS version for the phone is available, update it without delay.

3. If you have installed an app on your phone from outside the Play Store, remove it immediately.