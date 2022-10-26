Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing to open first store soon in London this year after Ear (Stick) launch

    Nothing, a new consumer technology company founded by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, is just a couple of years old and has very limited products in the market. In fact, it has launched only two products so far — Ear (1) TWS earbuds and Phone (1) smartphone but that isn’t stopping the brand from making risky bets.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 3:10 PM IST

    Nothing will launch its first retail store soon after the launch of Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds. Nothing, a Carl Pei-led UK company, has announced in an official blog post that, some two years after its launch, it is planning to open its first-ever retail location in time for the 2022 holiday season. According to the firm, "the boutique environment is unlike the gadget stores you've previously visited." Nothing currently has limited products in its portfolio including the popular Nothing Phone (1), Nothing Ear (1) and Nothing Ear (Stick).

    The location of Nothing Store will be in London's thriving Soho neighbourhood. One of the #100 limited edition, serialised ears will be available for purchase to the first 100 visitors (stick). receive free, never-before-seen brand apparel, such as T-shirts and sweaters. Phone (1), Ear (1), and the unerialized form of Ear (stick) will all be available for purchase in the shop.

    The first Nothing Store is currently not set to officially open on a certain day, although it is anticipated that it will do so in late November. The business is now preparing for the introduction of Nothing Ear (Stick), which will occur around 7:30 IST tonight.

    Also Read | Nothing Ear (Stick) to launch today: When and where to watch launch event? What to expect?

    Prior to its debut, Nothing has been publicly announced about the design of the forthcoming Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds. The Carl Pei-led UK-based consumer company has revealed the design of the Nothing Ear (Stick) in a new tweet. The company further states that the Ear (Stick) is intended to be worn continuously throughout the day and that it has been comfort-tested on more than 100 pairs of ears. The next earphones, according to the business, weigh only 4.4 grammes.

    Similar to the Nothing ear (1) that the business introduced last year, Nothing Ear (Stick) has a half-in-ear design and a stick. The future earbuds will be supported by a 350mAh battery case, and each earbud will run on a 36mAh battery, according to the FCC certification page.

    Also Read | WhatsApp to allow users to blur sensitive info in photos before sending: Report

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2022, 3:10 PM IST
