WhatsApp to allow users to blur sensitive info in photos before sending: Report

With the help of this tool, users will be able to blur out any sensitive information from their images.

WhatsApp has a reputation for releasing new features. Users will soon be able to transmit material including movies, images, GIFs, and documents with a caption, the business just said. Finally, it appears that WhatsApp is now working on a new privacy feature that would allow users to exchange photographs privately.

A new feature, a sketching tool that would obscure out any section of the photographs, was highlighted in a report by WhatsApp development tracker WABetaInfo. Users will be able to remove any private information from their photographs with the use of this programme.

Earlier this year, WABetaInfo revealed that the WhatsApp Desktop beta was developing this functionality. But now some beta testers are starting to receive it.

The blur tool being used on the WhatsApp desktop for beta testers has blurred out the image, as seen in the screenshot. According to reports, WhatsApp has added two blur tools that allow users to tweak their photographs using a different blur effect. Users will now have the option of selecting the blur's size before it is applied.

You can try sending an image to see if this functionality is accessible on a desktop. Go to the edit tools option and choose the blur option before clicking the submit button to have access to the new tool.

This functionality was discovered when an iOS device was checked for it.

In addition to this upgrade, the brand-new avatar feature for the messaging app was recently detected in the WhatsApp beta for Android users. This functionality will be included in the next 2.22.23.9 app version, claims WABetaInfo. Users may use these avatars to customise their profile pictures with this functionality.