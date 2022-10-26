Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing Ear (Stick) to launch today: When and where to watch launch event? What to expect?

    Nothing is set to launch its second pair of earbuds and third overall product later today. These are the Nothing Ear (stick), something the company has been showing glimpses of on social media. Know when and where to watch the event live and here's what is expected.

    Nothing Ear Stick to launch today When and where to watch launch event what to expect gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

    Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds will be launched today. Nothing, a UK-based firm run by Carl Pei, will introduce its second pair of earphones during a special event that will be livestreamed for people across the world. The debut of the Nothing Ear (Stick) will start at 7:30 IST, and you can watch the livestream of the event on YouTube and the company's website. Prior to its debut, nothing has been publicly announced about the design of the forthcoming Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds.

    The Carl Pei-led UK-based company has revealed the design of the Nothing Ear (Stick) in a new tweet. The company further states that the Ear (Stick) is intended to be worn continuously throughout the day and that it has been comfort-tested on more than 100 pairs of ears. The next earphones, according to the business, weigh only 4.4 grammes. The launch event for the Nothing Ear (Stick) will be streamed live right here.

    Also Read | WhatsApp to allow users to blur sensitive info in photos before sending: Report

    Similar to the Nothing ear (1) that the business introduced last year, Nothing Ear (Stick) has a half-in-ear design and a stick. The future earbuds will be supported by a 350mAh battery case, and each earbud will run on a 36mAh battery, according to the FCC certification page.

    Also Read | Apple Watch saves woman buried alive in grave by husband

    During a live event on nothing.tech on October 26 at 7:30 PM IST, Nothing will completely expose the Ear (stick) details. Ear (stick) are half in-ear, true wireless earbuds with great sound quality and maximum comfort that are designed not to be felt when used. According to the manufacturer, the earphones have an ergonomic shape and are extremely light.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2022, 12:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple to shift to USB Type C charging with iPhone 15 confirms top executive gcw

    Apple to shift to USB-C charging with iPhone 15, confirms top executive

    Apple Watch saves woman buried alive in grave by husband know all details gcw

    Apple Watch saves woman buried alive in grave by husband

    Motorola reveals rollable phone concept that extends from the top gcw

    Motorola reveals rollable phone concept that extends from the top

    Apple Watch detects rare cancer saves life of a 12 year old girl Report gcw

    Apple Watch detects rare cancer, saves life of a 12-year-old girl: Report

    iPhone SE 4 to feature fingerprint scanner 61 inch display and more suggest new leaks gcw

    iPhone SE 4 to feature fingerprint scanner, 6.1-inch display and more, suggest new leaks

    Recent Stories

    Throwback UK PM Rishi Sunak's photo with Sonam Kapoor and other celebs goes viral RBA

    Throwback: UK PM Rishi Sunak's photo with Sonam Kapoor and other celebs goes viral

    Made in India Twin-Engine Deck-Based Fighter jet prototype by 2028

    India's own Twin-Engine Deck-Based Fighter jet prototype by 2028

    football Lionel Messi sends strong message to fans after PSG's 7-2 win over Maccabi Haifa in Champions League snt

    Lionel Messi sends strong message to fans after PSG's 7-2 win over Maccabi Haifa in Champions League

    Gujarati New Year 2022: PM Modi, Amit Shah and other leaders extend wishes to poll-bound state AJR

    Gujarati New Year 2022: PM Modi, Amit Shah and other leaders extend wishes to poll-bound state

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: Man City Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland substitution vs Dortmund - He had a slight fever before the game-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: Guardiola on Haaland substitution vs BVB - 'He had a slight fever before the game'

    Recent Videos

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon