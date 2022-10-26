Nothing Ear (Stick) to launch today: When and where to watch launch event? What to expect?

Nothing is set to launch its second pair of earbuds and third overall product later today. These are the Nothing Ear (stick), something the company has been showing glimpses of on social media. Know when and where to watch the event live and here's what is expected.

Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds will be launched today. Nothing, a UK-based firm run by Carl Pei, will introduce its second pair of earphones during a special event that will be livestreamed for people across the world. The debut of the Nothing Ear (Stick) will start at 7:30 IST, and you can watch the livestream of the event on YouTube and the company's website. Prior to its debut, nothing has been publicly announced about the design of the forthcoming Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds.

The Carl Pei-led UK-based company has revealed the design of the Nothing Ear (Stick) in a new tweet. The company further states that the Ear (Stick) is intended to be worn continuously throughout the day and that it has been comfort-tested on more than 100 pairs of ears. The next earphones, according to the business, weigh only 4.4 grammes. The launch event for the Nothing Ear (Stick) will be streamed live right here.

Similar to the Nothing ear (1) that the business introduced last year, Nothing Ear (Stick) has a half-in-ear design and a stick. The future earbuds will be supported by a 350mAh battery case, and each earbud will run on a 36mAh battery, according to the FCC certification page.

During a live event on nothing.tech on October 26 at 7:30 PM IST, Nothing will completely expose the Ear (stick) details. Ear (stick) are half in-ear, true wireless earbuds with great sound quality and maximum comfort that are designed not to be felt when used. According to the manufacturer, the earphones have an ergonomic shape and are extremely light.