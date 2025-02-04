Nothing Phone 3a to feature iPhone 16 camera-like button? Here's what we know

Nothing is preparing to launch its latest mid-range smartphones, the Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro, next month. Nothing has begun to tease information about the forthcoming smartphone ahead of its introduction, and the most recent leak has suggested a new button that resembles the iPhone 16's camera control.

In a post on its social media handles, Nothing shared an X-ray like side image of the Phone 3a which prominently highlights a new button right of the volume rockers. “Your second memory, one click away.”, While the caption shared by Nothing along with the post is ambiguous as it gets, the size of new button does more or less confirm that Nothing will be the latest in line to copy the new feature from Apple.

Also Read | Vivo V40 Pro to OnePlus 12R: Top 5 best camera smartphones under Rs 50,000

The Nothing Phone 3a should be able to take photos and film movies, much like the camera control on the iPhone 16 series. It seems unlikely that a mid-range phone would include a touch-sensitive sensor; instead, the Phone 3a is more likely to have a capacitive button.

Nothing Phone 3a: Expected specifications

Leaks suggest that the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU, which powers phones like the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ and Realme 14 Pro+, may power the Nothing Phone (3a). It is unclear, though, if the next device's performance would improve as a result of the swap from MediaTek to Snapdragon chipsets. Despite the lack of specific information on the phone's display (3a), it is reasonable to presume that it will use the same 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen as its predecessor. It is probable that the phone will include the same optical fingerprint sensor in the display as the previous model.

Also Read | Google Pixel 9a to launch in March 2025? Here's what you can expect from it

The phone (3a), dubbed "asteroids," was discovered running the Nothing OS 3.0 release in a previous report from Android Authority. It has been reported that a telephoto lens may be included in the next 'a' series model. Additionally, it is anticipated to feature e-SIM, making it the first smartphone from Nothing to do so. Users of phones (3a) will be able to insert two physical nano-SIMs or an eSIM with a physical nano-SIM if the story is accurate.

Latest Videos