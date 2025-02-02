Google Pixel 9a to launch in March 2025? Here's what you can expect from it

Google's Pixel 9a is set to launch earlier than expected, with pre-orders starting March 19th and availability from March 26th. The phone is rumored to be priced at $499 for 128GB and $599 for 256GB, boasting features like the Tensor G4 chip, a 48MP primary camera, and a 5100mAh battery.

Google Pixel 9a to launch in March 2025? Here's what you can expect from it gcw
Published: Feb 2, 2025, 4:35 PM IST

Google is preparing to release its next low-cost model, the Pixel 9a, in the upcoming months after revealing its premium Pixel 9 range in August of last year. However, the Pixel 9a will now arrive earlier than anticipated rather than according to the company's customary pace. The smartphone's anticipated characteristics and cost have now been made public by a fresh report.

Google Pixel 9a: Expected pricing and pre-order details

Android Headlines reports that the lowest 128GB storage model of the Pixel 9a would retail at $499 (about Rs 43,200) in the US. In the meanwhile, $599 (about Rs 52,000) will get you 256GB of storage. The costs shown above will be increased by $50 for customers who choose Verizon's mmWave model.

The rumor also states that on March 19, Google will begin accepting pre-orders for the Pixel 9a. According to reports, the phone would arrive on March 26, one week later. On the same day, it is rumored to be accessible in both physical and virtual outlets, and an Indian launch is anticipated.

Google Pixel 9a: Expected specifications

Google's Tensor G4 CPU, which also powers the Pixel 9 series, is anticipated to power the Pixel 9a. Additionally, a Titan M2 security chip for extra safety and 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM are anticipated to be included, providing seamless multitasking performance. Regarding photography, the Pixel 9a may sport a dual-camera configuration with a 13MP ultra-wide sensor and a 48MP primary sensor. Additionally, the phone may include a 5100 mAh battery that supports 23W cable charging and 7.5W wireless charging. Additionally, it could have IP68 for better dust and water protection.

