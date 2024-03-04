Nothing Phone 2a update: CEO Carl Pei REVEALS price range ahead of March 5 launch

A few specifications and design elements of the Nothing Phone 2a have already been verified ahead of its scheduled March 5 debut in India. Carl Pei, the CEO of the company, has recently disclosed the Nothing Phone 2a's India pricing.

A few specifications and design elements of the Nothing Phone 2a have already been verified ahead of its scheduled March 5 debut in India. Carl Pei, the CEO of the company, has recently disclosed the Nothing Phone 2a's India pricing. In a video interacting with youngsters, Pei confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2a will be priced at around Rs 25,000 in India.

It's interesting to note that many were speculating about a price of above Rs 40,000 until Pei revealed that this 5G phone will really cost only Rs 25,000, shocking them. However, this is not the precise cost; on the day of launch, we shall learn more.

The production of the Nothing Phone 2a is taking place in India, as it was recently disclosed that the mid-range phone is also created there. "With this move, the company aims to harness the rich manufacturing ecosystem of the country while investing in the local economy and creating job opportunities," stated Nothing.

A live feed from an in-person event in Delhi will be available for the forthcoming Nothing event. On launch day, which is tomorrow, anyone who want to view the event can go to Nothing's official YouTube page.

Regarding the features, it is reported that the next Nothing Phone (2a) would have a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Nothing has verified that the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC will power it. A 50-megapixel main sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens might make up the dual camera arrangement on the back.

It could have a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies. It is anticipated that the smartphone will include a RAM booster and 12GB of RAM. Operating on NothingOS 2.5, which is based on Android 14, it may be powered by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 45W rapid charging.