    Nothing Phone (2a) to be priced under Rs 30,000 in India? Will it give tough competition to Redmi Note Pro+?

    Nothing's Carl Pei hints at Nothing Phone 2a being cheaper than its predecessor, potentially competing with Redmi Note Pro+ and Realme 12 Pro+. Rumored specs include 6.7 inch OLED display, 50MP dual camera, and 32MP front camera.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 6:38 PM IST

    The UK-based company's cheapest smartphone launch to date, the Nothing Phone (2a) is scheduled to launch on March 5 in India and other international countries. Founder Carl Pei even hinted that the forthcoming Phone 2a would be less expensive than the Nothing Phone 1.

    Interestingly, Pei has changed his name to "Carl Bhai" on X (previously Twitter), indicating that Nothing is focusing on the Indian market. Additionally, he has affirmed that the next mid-range smartphone would also be produced in India. There have been a lot of rumors regarding the Phone 2a's appearance, cost, CPU, and camera specifications before its March 5 introduction.

    The Nothing Phone (2a) is most likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra processor, which was previously seen in the Redmi Note 13 Pro+, according to a post by tipster Yogesh Brar on X (formerly Twitter). Additionally, it is rumored that the smartphone will cost about €349 (roughly Rs 30,000) for the 8GB RAM/128GB edition and €399 (roughly Rs 35,000) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

    It's interesting to note that the Nothing Phone (2a) may face direct competition from smartphones like the Redmi Note Pro+ and the Realme 12 Pro+ if the reported pricing of Rs 30,000 holds true.

     

    Other than that, the Phone (2a) is probably going to include a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display that can handle 120Hz refresh rate. It is possible that the most recent Nothing Phone will include two cameras on its back: a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. A 32MP front-facing camera is also anticipated to fulfill all needs for video calls and selfies.

    Based on the most recent version of Android 14, the smartphone might be powered by the business's proprietary Nothing OS 2.5 and enable 45W of rapid charging. It's unclear at this time, though, if the phone will actually ship with the 45W charger.

