Nothing Phone 2a Plus full specification LEAKED ahead of July 31 launch; Check details

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus, the company's newest mid-range smartphone, will make its Indian debut on July 31st, as previously reported. The London-based business had released some important information about the new smartphone ahead of launch, such as CPU and RAM data, but a recent leak has revealed some of the device's complete specs. A recent tip from Smartprix suggests that the Nothing Phone 2a Plus will probably have the same display configuration as the Nothing Phone 2a. This suggests that it may have a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1300 nits.

With a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, the back camera configuration is also probably going to stay the same. However, there will probably be a significant improvement on the front, with the selfie camera on the Plus model supposedly having 50MP instead of the 32MP on the Phone 2a. The camera sensor may also be able to shoot videos in up to 4K resolution.

Regarding the battery, the 2a Plus is probably going to have a 5,000mAh battery, much like its smaller sister, but it will have 50W fast charging instead of the Phone 2a's 45W. However, nothing has officially verified that the new MediaTek Dimensity 7350 processor, which includes a Mali-G610 MC4 GPU to handle graphics-intensive activities, would power the Phone 2a Plus. It is anticipated that the next tablet would be available in two variants: 8GB RAM/256GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage. According to reports, the storage will either be UFS 2.2 or UFS 3.1, and the RAM will supposedly be LPDDR5.

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is expected to maintain the same glyph arrangement, and it will reportedly be available in two colours: black and grey. Regarding software, the phone is expected to run the most recent version of Nothing OS, which is based on Android 14. Nothing is likely to promise 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches with this device.

