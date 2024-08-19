Motorola G45 5G key specs REVEALED ahead of July 21 launch; Check details

Motorola will launch the G45 5G, a budget smartphone, in India on August 21. Key specs include a 6.5-inch display, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, and dual cameras. It will have 4GB/8GB RAM options and run on Android 14-based Hello UI.

Motorola is all set to launch its latest budget smartphone in India under the G series, Motorola G45 5G on August 21. But even before the smartphone's official release, the Lenovo sub-brand has leaked information about several of the main features, such as the display, CPU, camera, and storage capacity. It is verified that the Motorola G45 5G will have a 6.5-inch display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. To improve the audio listening experience, Dolby Atmos certification will also be linked with it. Motorola states the G45 5G will support 13 5G bands, albeit they do not specify all of them.

The phone will have an IP52 rating for dust and water protection and a punch-hole-style notch on the front.

In terms of optics, the Motorola G45 5G will have two cameras on its back: a primary sensor that measures 50 megapixels, and a secondary sensor that may be a 2 megapixel depth sensor. A 16MP front-facing camera will also be included for recording videos and snapping selfies.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 CPU, which was first released in 2021 and is simply a rebranded Snapdragon 695, will power the gadget. This chip is also used in low-cost phones like the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite. Two different storage options for the G45 5G are planned: 4GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. It will also enable an up to 16GB RAM increase.

Regarding software, Motorola's Hello UI, which is built on Android 14, will power the G45 5G. The company guarantees that this device will come with three years' worth of security fixes and a year's worth of OS upgrades.

