Motorola Edge 50 Pro launch date CONFIRMED! Check out expected specs, price & more

Motorola Edge 50 Pro launch date in India confirmed. Smartphone to be available via Flipkart, Motorola's website, and retail outlets. Key specs include 6.67 inch 1.5K curved pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits brightness, HDR10+, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro has been officially confirmed to launch in India on April 3, putting an end to speculation among tech aficionados over when Motorola's forthcoming device will make its debut in India. Motorola has previously revealed that its forthcoming smartphone would be available through Flipkart, Motorola's own website, and a select retail outlets. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has already revealed certain critical details about the handset, including color options and display specifications.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be available in three colours: black, purple, and a grayish variation. The Edge 50 Pro will include a 6.67-inch 1.5K curved pOLED display that supports 144Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness.

In addition, the Edge 50 Pro's display has SGS-certified blue light protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and HDR10+ certification. A fresh leak suggests that the Moto Edge 50 Pro may come with a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens in addition to a 50MP main sensor that supports OIS. A 4,500mAh battery that supports both 50W and 125W wireless charging may also be included in the smartphone. A fresh Geekbench entry disputes prior rumors that the smartphone will employ the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The listing reveals that the Edge 50 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor built on the 4nm technology, which is expected to be combined with an Adreno 720 GPU for all graphics-intensive operations. The chipset has a main Cortex A-715 core clocked at 2.63 GHz, three Cortex A715 performance cores clocked at 2.4 GHz, and four Cortex A510 efficiency cores clocked at 1.8 GHz.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is anticipated to be powered by the same Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC as OnePlus' forthcoming mid-range smartphone, the Nord CE 4 5G. Given the SoC, the Edge 50 Pro may not come in the flagship or ‘flagship killer’ category and may be priced under Rs 30,000 in India.