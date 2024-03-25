Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Motorola Edge 50 Pro launch date CONFIRMED! Check out expected specs, price & more

    Motorola Edge 50 Pro launch date in India confirmed. Smartphone to be available via Flipkart, Motorola's website, and retail outlets. Key specs include 6.67 inch 1.5K curved pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits brightness, HDR10+, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

    Motorola Edge 50 Pro launch date CONFIRMED! Check out expected specs, price & more gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 4:39 PM IST

    The Motorola Edge 50 Pro has been officially confirmed to launch in India on April 3, putting an end to speculation among tech aficionados over when Motorola's forthcoming device will make its debut in India. Motorola has previously revealed that its forthcoming smartphone would be available through Flipkart, Motorola's own website, and a select retail outlets. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has already revealed certain critical details about the handset, including color options and display specifications.

    The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be available in three colours: black, purple, and a grayish variation. The Edge 50 Pro will include a 6.67-inch 1.5K curved pOLED display that supports 144Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness.

    In addition, the Edge 50 Pro's display has SGS-certified blue light protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and HDR10+ certification. A fresh leak suggests that the Moto Edge 50 Pro may come with a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens in addition to a 50MP main sensor that supports OIS. A 4,500mAh battery that supports both 50W and 125W wireless charging may also be included in the smartphone. A fresh Geekbench entry disputes prior rumors that the smartphone will employ the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

    The listing reveals that the Edge 50 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor built on the 4nm technology, which is expected to be combined with an Adreno 720 GPU for all graphics-intensive operations. The chipset has a main Cortex A-715 core clocked at 2.63 GHz, three Cortex A715 performance cores clocked at 2.4 GHz, and four Cortex A510 efficiency cores clocked at 1.8 GHz.

    The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is anticipated to be powered by the same Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC as OnePlus' forthcoming mid-range smartphone, the Nord CE 4 5G. Given the SoC, the Edge 50 Pro may not come in the flagship or ‘flagship killer’ category and may be priced under Rs 30,000 in India.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 4:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Poco C61 to launch on March 26, expected to feature 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery gcw

    Poco C61 to launch on March 26, expected to feature 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery

    You can now design Nothing's special edition smartphone; Check out all details here gcw

    You can now design Nothing's special edition smartphone; Check out all details here

    5 reasons why newly launched Vivo T3 5G is a must buy gcw

    5 reasons why newly launched Vivo T3 5G is a must buy

    Google Pixel 8a likely to launch soon with faster processor, better display: Report gcw

    Google Pixel 8a likely to launch soon with faster processor, better display: Report

    Apple likely to launch new iPad Air, iPad Pro models on March 26; delivery expected in April: Report gcw

    Apple likely to launch new iPad Air, iPad Pro models on March 26; delivery expected in April: Report

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress releases 6th list of candidates for TN, Rajasthan; check details vkp

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress releases 6th list of candidates for TN, Rajasthan; check details

    Amazing benefits about eating paneer rkn

    Amazing benefits about eating paneer

    Top gaming executive sentenced to death in China for poisoning billionaire Netflix colleague avv

    Top gaming executive sentenced to death in China for poisoning billionaire Netflix colleague

    PM Modi welcomed as family by Bhutanese King at Lingkana Palace for private dinner; see pics AJR

    PM Modi welcomed as family by Bhutanese King at Lingkana Palace for private dinner; see pics

    cricket IPL 2024 playoffs update: Ahmedabad and Chennai to host qualifiers, Chepauk Stadium to host Final on May 26 osf

    IPL 2024 playoffs update: Ahmedabad and Chennai to host qualifiers, Chepauk Stadium to host Final on May 26

    Recent Videos

    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon