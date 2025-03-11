Motorola Edge 50 Fusion price DROPS on Flipkart! Check out unbelievable deal

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, initially priced at Rs 22,999, is now available on Flipkart for under Rs 18,000. This deal includes an instant discount and an exchange offer, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion price DROPS on Flipkart! Check out unbelievable deal gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

For those seeking a mid-range smartphone with strong cameras and a nice display, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is a good choice. Although it is available for a somewhat lesser price, it was first introduced in India for Rs 22,999. Flipkart is selling the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion for less than Rs 18,000, which is a great deal for this smartphone. Here's how to get a cheap Motorola Edge 50 Fusion if you're searching for a trendy mid-range smartphone that can do everything for less than Rs 20,000.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: How does the deal work?

When the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion first came out in India, it cost Rs 22,999. Nevertheless, Flipkart is selling this smartphone for Rs 20,999 after an immediate discount of Rs 2000. However, it isn't it. Flipkart is offering an exchange offer of up to Rs 12,700 for any old spare smartphone that you can trade in for the Edge 50 Fusion. You will obviously not receive the full amount of this exchange offer, which is the catch. However, you may at least save up to Rs 5000 on a smartphone if you have one that costs Rs 15,000. This implies that the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is available at a reduced price of Rs 15,999.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Pro LEAK: Bigger camera, A19 Pro chip and premium design incoming!

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Features and specifications

A 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED screen with 10-bit color support and a refresh rate of 144 Hz is included with this smartphone. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects this display, which has a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits. Additionally, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPU powers it, along with up to 512GB (UFS 2.2) of storage and up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM. A 5000 mAh battery and 68-watt quick charging power the device's battery. You get a 13MP ultrawide camera and a 50 MP Sony LYT-700C with optical image stabilization for photography. The gadget has a 32MP main camera for selfies.

Also Read | Nothing Phone 3a to OnePlus Nord CE 4: Check out 7 best smartphones under Rs 25,000

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Apple iPhone 17 Pro LEAK: Bigger camera, A19 Pro chip and premium design incoming! gcw

iPhone 17 Pro LEAK: Bigger camera, A19 Pro chip and premium design incoming!

OnePlus ditching alert slider for an iPhone-like feature? Here's what we know gcw

OnePlus ditching alert slider for an iPhone-like feature? Here's what we know

Nothing Phone 3a to OnePlus Nord CE 4: Check out 7 best smartphones under Rs 25,000 in March 2025 gcw

Nothing Phone 3a to OnePlus Nord CE 4: Check out 7 best smartphones under Rs 25,000

iQOO Neo 10R to launch on March 11: Why gamers should be excited for this smartphone? gcw

iQOO Neo 10R to launch on March 11: Why gamers should be excited for this smartphone?

Xiaomi 15 series to launch in India on March 11: From specifications to price, here's what you can expect gcw

Xiaomi 15 series to launch in India on March 11: From specifications to price, here's what you can expect

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 11 2025: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices anr

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 11: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices

Sai Pallavi to Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha- 6 Highest Paid Tamil actresses in 2025: Who Earns the Most? RBA

Sai Pallavi to Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha- 6 Highest Paid Tamil actresses in 2025: Who Earns the Most?

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: DRI probes Dubai link, bitcoin scam network after arrest of bizman Tarun Raju dmn

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: DRI probes Dubai link, bitcoin scam network after arrest of bizman Tarun Raju

'Nothing prepared me for this': IAS officer's post on motherhood, struggles of raising 2 daughters goes viral shk

'Nothing prepared me for this': IAS officer's post on motherhood, struggles of raising 2 daughters goes viral

Tata Communications shares defy US market crash: Check stock target now! AJR

Tata Communications shares defy US market crash: Check stock target

Recent Videos

PM Modi Lands in Mauritius, Begins 2-Day State Visit | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Lands in Mauritius, Begins 2-Day State Visit | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'CCTV Camera Band Nahi Kiya Gaya Tha': Manoj Jha, Ashwini Vaishnaw Engage in Verbal Spat

'CCTV Camera Band Nahi Kiya Gaya Tha': Manoj Jha, Ashwini Vaishnaw Engage in Verbal Spat

Video Icon
RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

Video Icon
Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Video Icon
🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

Video Icon