Motorola Edge 50 Fusion price DROPS on Flipkart! Check out unbelievable deal

For those seeking a mid-range smartphone with strong cameras and a nice display, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is a good choice. Although it is available for a somewhat lesser price, it was first introduced in India for Rs 22,999. Flipkart is selling the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion for less than Rs 18,000, which is a great deal for this smartphone. Here's how to get a cheap Motorola Edge 50 Fusion if you're searching for a trendy mid-range smartphone that can do everything for less than Rs 20,000.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: How does the deal work?

When the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion first came out in India, it cost Rs 22,999. Nevertheless, Flipkart is selling this smartphone for Rs 20,999 after an immediate discount of Rs 2000. However, it isn't it. Flipkart is offering an exchange offer of up to Rs 12,700 for any old spare smartphone that you can trade in for the Edge 50 Fusion. You will obviously not receive the full amount of this exchange offer, which is the catch. However, you may at least save up to Rs 5000 on a smartphone if you have one that costs Rs 15,000. This implies that the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is available at a reduced price of Rs 15,999.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Features and specifications

A 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED screen with 10-bit color support and a refresh rate of 144 Hz is included with this smartphone. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects this display, which has a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits. Additionally, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPU powers it, along with up to 512GB (UFS 2.2) of storage and up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM. A 5000 mAh battery and 68-watt quick charging power the device's battery. You get a 13MP ultrawide camera and a 50 MP Sony LYT-700C with optical image stabilization for photography. The gadget has a 32MP main camera for selfies.

