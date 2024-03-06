Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Maza nahi aaya bhai...' Lava president after trying Nothing Phone 2a; Check out his tweet

     Sunil Raina, cherry-picked two very specific hardware pointers, the phone’s storage and RAM type and gave his quick Nothing Phone 2a review on X (the platform previously known as Twitter), based on those parameters alone. Check out his tweet.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 1:28 PM IST

    A top-level executive of Lava International has taken a sly dig at Nothing’s Phone 2a on social media saying there’s “nothing interesting” about its most affordable smartphone to date. Sunil Raina, the president and head of business for the domestic mobile brand, chose two very particular hardware specifications—the phone's storage and RAM type—and based his brief Nothing Phone 2a review on X (the former Twitter platform) solely on the basis of those specifications.

    The Phone 2a comes with UFS2.2 storage and LPDDR4x RAM which given its price, isn’t terrible at all, but Raina clearly feels otherwise. He wrote: “Maza nahi aaya bhai. Nothing interesting,” he wrote.

    Raina, who was also acting as Lava's acting managing director after co-founder and MD Om Rai was arrested for money laundering, was, of course, promoting his own product, the Lava Blaze Curve, which had been released the day before in India and featured LPDDR5 RAM and faster UFS3.1 storage for a lesser cost.

    The Lava Blaze Curve is in the same boat. The phone is running Android 13 at launch even as Nothing is giving buyers Android 14. The Phone 2a is also eligible for longer support with up to three years major OS and four years of software updates guaranteed while Lava will commit to only two and three.

    Lava's most recent offering serves as a reminder that specifications continue to be a major factor in swaying Indian consumers, who often have greater access to them than their American counterparts. We'll have to wait and see if it results in Lava sales.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 1:28 PM IST
