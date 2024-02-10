Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Masked man steals 50 iPhones from US Apple store in broad daylight, video goes viral (WATCH)

    A shocking video, initially shared by the TikTok account has gone viral, depicting a daring thief brazenly snatching approximately 40 iPhone floor models from three display tables within an Apple Store

    Masked man steals 50 iPhones from US Apple store in broad daylight video goes viral WATCH gcw
    First Published Feb 10, 2024, 10:05 AM IST

    A video showing a thief committing a brazen, daytime robbery at an Apple Store in the US is going viral on social media. In the video, a guy in a mask and all-black attire visits tables, removing phones off their displays and stuffing them into his pockets. Before hurrying out, he steals dozens of phones, each worth hundreds of dollars. Remarkably, there is also a police vehicle visible on the street in the footage. On the other hand, the police said that the car was unoccupied and that no policemen were there when it was stolen. 

    The event happened on Monday inside an Apple Store in Emeryville, California, according to CBS News. About fifty iPhones that were kept on display at the store were taken by the man. According to the police, they were made aware of the incident early on Monday. The caller informed the police that the phones, which were worth $49,230 (about ₹ 4,086,000), were taken by the suspect and that he had made off in a car with them.p>

    The police car in front of the shop is the department's 'ghost car,' which is stationed at different spots to simulate a police presence in an effort to deter crime. According to EPD, no officers were present when this crime was committed, as reported by Fox News. 

    The 22-year-old Berkeley resident Tyler Mims was recognized by the authorities as the culprit in the footage. He is accused of three conspiracy charges, three burglary offenses, three grand theft counts, and three organized retail theft counts, according to the outlet. Right now, he's being imprisoned in Dublin's Santa Rail Jail. On Friday, the 22-year-old is expected to appear in court.

    In the meanwhile, the heist footage has amassed millions of views after appearing on a number of social media sites. 

