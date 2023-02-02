Will Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra rival MacBook Pro?

Samsung unveiled 5 new laptops in the Galaxy Book 3 lineup. Galaxy Book 3 Ultra brings latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be available starting on February 22.

Samsung introduced 5 new laptops in the Galaxy Book 3 series at the Unpacked 2023 event. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 3, and Galaxy Book 3 360 are among these gadgets. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra stole the show because to its 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, studio-grade dual mic, AKG Quad speaker, and other features.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra comes in 16-inch in Graphite. According to Samsung, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Pro 360 will be available in some areas starting on February 17 and the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will follow on February 22.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra's hardware includes a 13th Generation Intel Core i9 CPU and an NVIDIA RTX GeForce 4070 Laptop GPU. Additionally, it is the first Galaxy Book to include Samsung's Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It is present in both the Pro series and the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

Samsung claims that the new quad speaker system included in the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Pro series produces "clear, high notes and a deep bass sound." Along with AI Noise Canceling, the new Galaxy Book 3 series also features studio-quality twin microphones, which according to Samsung, both record voice and lessen background noise.

Users of the Galaxy Book 3 series may switch between several displays on various devices without experiencing any interruptions. With the keyboard and trackpad from the Galaxy Book 3 series, customers can operate their PC, Galaxy Tab, and now, the Galaxy smartphone, thanks to the Samsung Multi Control function.

