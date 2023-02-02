Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra rival MacBook Pro?

    Samsung unveiled 5 new laptops in the Galaxy Book 3 lineup. Galaxy Book 3 Ultra brings latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be available starting on February 22.

    Will Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra rival MacBook Pro gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 2, 2023, 1:05 PM IST

    Samsung introduced 5 new laptops in the Galaxy Book 3 series at the Unpacked 2023 event. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 3, and Galaxy Book 3 360 are among these gadgets. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra stole the show because to its 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, studio-grade dual mic, AKG Quad speaker, and other features.

    The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra comes in 16-inch in Graphite. According to Samsung, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Pro 360 will be available in some areas starting on February 17 and the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will follow on February 22.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus launched in India: Here's everything you need to know

    The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra's hardware includes a 13th Generation Intel Core i9 CPU and an NVIDIA RTX GeForce 4070 Laptop GPU. Additionally, it is the first Galaxy Book to include Samsung's Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It is present in both the Pro series and the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

    Samsung claims that the new quad speaker system included in the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Pro series produces "clear, high notes and a deep bass sound." Along with AI Noise Canceling, the new Galaxy Book 3 series also features studio-quality twin microphones, which according to Samsung, both record voice and lessen background noise.

    Also Read | Here's why Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a perfect phone for photographers & gamers

    Users of the Galaxy Book 3 series may switch between several displays on various devices without experiencing any interruptions. With the keyboard and trackpad from the Galaxy Book 3 series, customers can operate their PC, Galaxy Tab, and now, the Galaxy smartphone, thanks to the Samsung Multi Control function.

    Also Read | OnePlus 11R 5G design, features revealed ahead of launch on February 7

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2023, 1:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Galaxy S23 Plus launched in India price specs Here is everything you need to know gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus launched in India: Here's everything you need to know

    Here is why Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a perfect phone for photographers gamers gcw

    Here's why Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a perfect phone for photographers & gamers

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series to launch today When and where to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event live

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series to launch today: When and where to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event live?

    Good news for Apple users! You may reportedly get a foldable iPad next year gcw

    Good news for Apple users! You may reportedly get a foldable iPad next year

    OnePlus 11R 5G design features revealed ahead of launch on February 7 gcw

    OnePlus 11R 5G design, features revealed ahead of launch on February 7

    Recent Stories

    football EFL Cup 2022-23: Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes looking forward to Manchester United title success after sealing Final berth post Nottingham Forest win-ayh

    EFL Cup 2022-23: Shaw, Fernandes looking forward to ending Manchester United's 6-year title wait

    football saudi pro league Al-Nassr's Talisca sends special message to 'legend' Ronaldo ahead of Al-Fateh clash snt

    Al-Nassr's Talisca sends special message to 'legend' Ronaldo ahead of Al-Fateh clash

    Opinion Budget 2023 bets more on investment, less on populism

    Opinion: Budget 2023 bets more on investment, less on populism

    Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's energetic dance moves on Main Khiladi wins hearts of fans vma

    Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's energetic dance moves on Main Khiladi wins hearts of fans

    Ruckus over Adani issue in both Houses as Opposition demands probe AJR

    Ruckus over Adani issue in both Houses as Opposition demands probe

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon