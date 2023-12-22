Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lava Storm 5G with 33W fast charging, 8GB RAM launched in India; Check specifications, price & more

    Lava Storm 5G carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. Lava has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the new Lava Storm 5G. It will go on sale in the country starting next week. Check details.

    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 2:39 PM IST

    Lava has launched its latest device, the Storm 5G. On December 28, the phone will be on sale and be exclusively accessible on Amazon.in and Lava's online shop. With an initial price of Rs 11,999, the Storm 5G promises to provide consumers with an immersive experience in addition to alluring bank incentives.

    The MediaTek Dimensity 6080, which powers the Storm 5G, is said to deliver superior performance. The smartphone, according to the manufacturer, scored more than 4,20,000 on AnTuTu benchmarks, suggesting that its gaming performance is fluid. It is designed specifically for gamers, with an amazing 8GB RAM (expandable to 16GB) and 128GB of storage for games, applications, and multimedia files.

    With its 6.78-inch FHD+ IPS display, 120Hz refresh rate, and Widevine L1 compatibility, the Storm 5G reduces blurring while gaming and streaming videos while providing crisp, clear pictures. Thunder Black and Gale Green are the new colours available for the phone.Additionally, it has excellent security features including face unlock and an ultra-fast fingerprint sensor located on the side.

    The rear of the smartphone is made of high-quality glass. The smartphone's three cameras—a 16MP front camera, an 8MP ultra wide dual rear camera, and a 50MP main camera—promise to provide better selfies and photos. It has a strong 5000mAh battery that lasts for a long time and 33W Fast Charging to ensure continuous use.

    Running on clean, bloatware-free stock Android 13, the Storm 5G provides a seamless and intuitive Android experience. Lava pledges to provide two years of security updates and guaranteed upgrades to Android 14, putting customer pleasure first by not pre-installing any bloatware on its smartphones.

    With its potent specs, excellent camera setup, long battery life, and promise of a hassle-free, clean user experience, the Storm 5G is ready to draw in smartphone fans. Lava's commitment to satisfying customer requests for cutting-edge technologies at reasonable costs is demonstrated by this launch.

