LAST DAY! You can buy OnePlus 12 at Rs 12,000 discount | Check details

The OnePlus Red Rush sale, starting on March 4 and ending on March 9, is being held by OnePlus. Numerous deals on both new and old OnePlus smartphone models, including as the OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, and OnePlus 12R, are available during the event. You may also take advantage of a discount of up to Rs 12,000 on the OnePlus 12 in addition to these devices. However, the deal is only valid through March 9. Here are the specifics for obtaining the deal.

The OnePlus 12's more expensive 16GB RAM model is on sale for a flat Rs 8,000 discount during the Red Rush event. This indicates that the version that was once offered for Rs 69,999 is now available for Rs 61,999. Additionally, there is an immediate bank discount of Rs 4,000 on EMI transactions with HDFC and SBI cards. The phone's pricing will drop to Rs 57,999 as a result.

After the Rs 8,000 flat reduction, the basic 12GB RAM version, which would normally retail for Rs 64,999, is now available for Rs 56,999. This model also qualifies for the Rs 4,000 bank discount, lowering the phone's total cost to Rs 52,999.

OnePlus 12 specifications and features

The 6.82-inch ProXDR screen of the OnePlus 12 has a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels. The display, which supports LTPO, has a dynamic refresh rate between 1 and 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 4500 nits. Front panel protection is provided by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset powers the OnePlus 12, which runs OxygenOS, which is based on Android 14. It offers smooth performance and lots of data capacity with 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB or 512GB UFS 4.0 storage choices. A 5,400 mAh battery that supports 50W AIRVOOC and 100W SUPERVOOC rapid charging powers the gadget.

