Asianet Newsable

    'It's glowtime': Apple announces iPhone 16 event, launch set for September 9

    Apple has officially sent out invites for the launch of iPhone 16 series. The invite comes with the tagline “Its Glowtime”. The special Apple event will be held on September 10 and the company is expected to unveil four new models of iPhone 16.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 10:30 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 10:32 PM IST

    Apple has finally announced the launch event of the iPhone 16 series. The corporation has officially announced the imminent release of their 2024 iPhones, following months of speculation and leaks. Apple has begun to send out invitations to exclusive events that include a coded message. On September 9, there will be a launch event for the iPhone 16.

    Although there were several rumours that the company will unveil its new iPhone 16 series on September 10, it appears that Apple may have made some last-minute adjustments. Aside from the Apple logo, the official release also includes the enigmatic statement "It is Glowtime." Although this sounds incredibly intriguing, nobody is entirely sure what it may entail. Clarity will probably become apparent in the next several days, ideally before the release of the iPhone 16.

    The most recent Apple event will take place in Apple Park and be available for live streaming online for anyone who would want to view the whole launch event for the iPhone 16 series. Like it does every year, the iPhone 16 event in India will begin at 10:30 PM. It is very probable that Apple's official YouTube channel will broadcast the event live.

    Four models—the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max—are probably going to be released by Apple. It is anticipated that the ordinary models would get modest improvements. The original screens and camera arrangement are reportedly kept in the regular and Plus versions, but they come with new action buttons, a larger battery, a new processor, and a vertical back camera arrangement. On the other hand, it is anticipated that the Pro versions would include significant camera improvements, a thinner design, a larger display with less bezels, a new CPU, and a larger battery. It's unclear at this time if Apple will provide speedier charging.

    Alongside these smartphones, the company is also expected to announce new watches and AirPods. After the iPhone 16 launch event, Apple is said to host one last event in October 2024, where it is expected to introduce a new set of Macs.

