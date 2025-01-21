iQOO Neo 10R to launch soon: New LEAK reveals specs, price in India and more

The iQOO Neo 10R is rumored to launch in India in February 2025 with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, 6.78-inch AMOLED display, and a large 6,400mAh battery. It's expected to be priced under Rs 30,000. The iQOO Neo 10 Pro is also anticipated to launch around the same time.

iQOO's flagship iQOO 13 smartphone was introduced in India last month, and the company's Vivo sub-brand is reportedly preparing to introduce its mid-range 'Neo' series there as well. iQOO is reportedly unveiling its first-ever 'R' series smartphone, even though the Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro have already made their debut in China.

Leaked expectations from iQOO Neo 10R

Tipster Paras Guglani claims that the iQOO Neo 10R, model number I2221, would be released in India. The phone may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU and is rumored to include a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. It could have 256/512GB of storage and 8/12GB of RAM. According to reports, the phone's optics include an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP Sony LYT 600 main shooter. There could be a 16MP camera on the front. According to reports, there are two color options for the phone: Lunar Titatnium and Blue White Slice. It might handle 80W fast charging and have a huge 6,400mAh battery, which is greater than the iQOO 13's 6,000mAh.

The source also claims that the iQOO Neo 10R would retail for less than Rs 30,000 when it launches in India in February 2025. Although there have been rumors about iQOO releasing a 'R' series smartphone in the Neo series since early December, this is arguably the most thorough leak we have yet to see.

iQOO Neo 10 Pro series:

According to the Neo series' launch timetable from the previous year, the iQOO Neo 10 Pro should likewise ship in February. If the phone is like its Chinese version, it should have a 1.5 8T LTPO AMOLED 6.78-inch screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits. It could also have a stereo speaker system and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

It may include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage, and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The Indian version of the Neo 10 Pro may have a little smaller battery and 120W fast charging, however the Chinese version has a 6,100mAh battery. A 50MP main sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens are anticipated to be part of the phone's dual camera configuration. A 16MP camera for selfies and video calls is probably located on the front.

