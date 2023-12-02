iQOO 12 priority pass announced: Check out its benefits and other offers

The iQOO 12 will debut the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It offers 120W FlashCharge technology. Priority pass will only be offered on a first-come-first-serve basis. The flagship smartphone is set to launch in India on 12 December.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer iQOO is getting ready to release the iQOO 12, which is its most recent flagship model. The iQOO 12, which debuted in India at a starting price of Rs. 59,999, is the replacement model for the iQOO 11. Prior to the release of its most recent flagship, iQOO has recently informed its consumers about a new Priority Pass. Among other things, the ticket will provide prospective owners of the new iQOO 12 smartphone early access to the sale. On December 12, the flagship smartphone will go on sale in India.

iQOO's Priority Pass can be availed between 5 December and 7 December 2023 by pre-booking the premium smartphone on Amazon or iQOO.com. All prospective purchasers who reserve the gadget in advance, according to iQOO, will receive Priority Pass privileges. The brand further states that Priority Passes are few and will only be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Potential customers must pay a refundable sum of Rs. 999 in order to reserve the phone in advance and receive the Priority Pass. The final payment will include an adjustment to this amount.

Numerous perks are included with this Priority Pass; some will be revealed on the day of introduction. As of right now, iQOO is offering early access to order its iQOO 12 smartphone a whole day ahead of time. Similar to its present promotion for the iQOO 11 5G, the iQOO is now offering its Priority Pass subscribers a complimentary Vivo TWS worth Rs. 2,999. Finally, iQOO has stated that further launch deals, which will be revealed on December 12th, are available to its Priority Pass users.

When considering its anticipated price range, the iQOO 12 is turning up to be a really intriguing smartphone. The model for this year has several improvements over the model for last year. This contains a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with a 3X optical zoom, as well as a brand-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The device's 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display will have a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a reported peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The gadget will use iQOO's FlashCharge technology to deliver 120W of charging power.

