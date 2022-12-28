iQOO 11 5G to launch on January 10; official page live on Amazon

The iQOO 11 5G is all set to launch in India on January 10, and it will be the first phone to launch in the country with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. In fact, the official landing page of the iQOO 11 Jan 10 launch is live on Amazon, giving a very good idea of what to expect.

The iQOO 11 Legend, also known as the BMW stripe colorway, will undoubtedly be released, and the top image on the Amazon landing page shows it will have a gorgeous leather-like finish at the back. Now that the phone is available in green and black in China, more colours are anticipated for the Indian market as well.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset will power the iQOO 11. Additionally, it appears that the phone will be the first to use Qualcomm's top-of-the-line processor when it launches in India. A vapour chamber liquid cooling system will also be included within the phone for better thermal management and sustained performance under high loads.

Additionally, according to the Chinese version of the iQOO 11, the Indian version may as well have a 5,000mAh battery, according to the Amazon description, which also verifies that the device would support 120W fast charging. Software-wise, the iQOO 11 ships with OriginOS 3 on top of Android 13 in China, while the Indian version is likely to arrive with the most recent Funtouch OS build on top of Android 13.

Moving on to the optics, the iQOO 11 will include three rear cameras, including a 50MP primary camera with OIS that uses a GN5 sensor, whilst the front may get a 16MP selfie camera. Vivo's V2 graphics chip will also be used in the iQOO 11 for improved picture and video quality.

Finally, the iQOO 11 will be available in a variety of configurations with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Additionally, iQOO has revealed that the phone's beginning price would fall between Rs 55,000 and Rs 60,000.

