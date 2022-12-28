Realme 10 India launch teased! Here's what we know so far

Realme 10 India launch teased: The latest teaser shows that this might be Realme’s slimmest smartphone yet. A lightweight design will make it easier to handle the device with one hand. The rest of the details are still unknown.

The Realme 10 will soon launch in India. For the release of its new mid-range phone, the business has provided teasers online. The MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, a 4G processor, would be included in the Realme 10 according to the teasers. Given that the company recently unveiled the Realme 10 Pro+ and Realme 10 Pro with compatibility for 5G in India, this seems quite unexpected. The Realme 9 version from the previous year also supported 5G.

The Realme 10's official debut date hasn't been announced by the company, and the teasers just indicate that India will get the smartphone shortly.

This might be Realme's slimmest smartphone yet, according to the most recent teaser. It will be simpler to use the item with one hand if it has a lightweight design. It will feature rounded corners and a noticeable back camera arrangement. The remaining information is still a mystery. However, the Realme 10 is currently on the market in Indonesia, so we can anticipate the Indian model to have comparable features.

The 4G variant sports a 90Hz display and a twin camera system on the rear. The device has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G99 CPU, which the company has already acknowledged for the Indian model.

The 5,000mAh battery in the Realme 10 is common for mid-range or low-cost smartphones. The business has offered 33W rapid charging support. Since this is a cheap phone and Realme has so far included a charger with all of its phones—all save the Realme Narzo 50A Prime—it is possible that one will be included in the package.

It would be fascinating to watch how Realme persuades customers to purchase a 4G phone given that the firm has long spoken about the advantages of 5G phones.

(Photo: Mukul Sharma | Twitter)