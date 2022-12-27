Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus 11 5G design, camera, other specs leaked ahead of launch; Details here

    OnePlus 11 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Gen 2 SoC and will have three Hasselblad branded cameras on the back. Ahead of its launch in China, images of OnePlus' upcoming flagship, OnePlus 11, have been leaked online.

    OnePlus 11 5G design camera other specs leaked ahead of launch Details here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 27, 2022, 6:10 PM IST

    OnePlus 11 is launching in India on February 10 and in China the phone will be launched next month, on January 4. The OnePlus 11's design and functionality, as well as other details, have been verified by the smartphone maker in advance of the device's formal unveiling.

    In addition to the colours, the OnePlus 11's official photographs show how the smartphone's camera module is built and that the alert slider is making a comeback. After a protracted wait, finally! A circular camera module with three sensors and an LED flash is a feature of the OnePlus 11. The business has already acknowledged that it has teamed up with Hasselblad to provide top-tier camera performance.

    Also Read | iPhone 13 to Samsung Galaxy S22+ & more: Know top 5 deals of Flipkart year-end sale

    The OnePlus 11 will, if rumours are to be believed, include a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 32-megapixel telephoto lens.

    The images also demonstrate the OnePlus 11's slim appearance and curved sides, which should make it simpler for customers to operate the device comfortably with one hand. The alert slider, which was absent from some of the most recent OnePlus devices, is visible on the sides along with the volume and power controls.

    Also Read | Redmi K60 series to launch on December 27; Here's what we know so far

    It has been revealed that the smartphone will be the first device from the business to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which Qualcomm unveiled earlier this month at its annual Snapdragon summit in Hawaii.

    On February 10, the OnePlus 11 will become available in India. The smartphone will likely compete with models like the forthcoming iQOO 11, which will go on sale in India next month.

    Also Read. | iPhone 14 at LOWEST price ever! Grab Apple smartphone at Rs 50,590 on Flipkart sale

    (Photo: Mukul Sharma | Twitter)

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2022, 6:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Redmi K60 series to launch on December 27 Here is what we know so far gcw

    Redmi K60 series to launch on December 27; Here's what we know so far

    iPhone 14 at LOWEST price ever Grab Apple smartphone at Rs 50590 on Flipkart sale gcw

    iPhone 14 at LOWEST price ever! Grab Apple smartphone at Rs 50,590 on Flipkart sale

    OnePlus 11 5G images leaked online ahead of launch Here is what we know gcw

    OnePlus 11 images leaked online ahead of launch; Here's what we know

    Google alleged Pixel phone plans for next three years leaked here is what we know gcw

    Google’s alleged Pixel phone plans for the next three years leaked; Here's what we know

    5 reasons why should wait for OnePlus 11 smartphone to launch on February 7 gcw

    5 reasons why should wait for OnePlus 11, smartphone to launch on February 7

    Recent Stories

    Tunisha Sharma's Death: 3 key revelations the late actress's friend Rayya Labib made about Sheezan Khan vma

    Tunisha Sharma's Death: 3 key revelations the late actress's friend Rayya Labib made about Sheezan Khan

    Unique shelter for stray dogs amid biting cold is winning hearts online - gps

    Unique shelter for stray dogs amid biting cold is winning hearts online

    In 2023, VIPs and VVIPs in Bihar will get a new plane and a helicopter

    In 2023, VIPs and VVIPs in Bihar will get a new plane and a helicopter

    PM Modi brother Prahlad Modi family injured in a car accident near Mysuru Report gcw

    PM Modi's brother Prahlad Modi, family injured in a car accident near Mysuru: Report

    BAN vs IND 2022-23: Was missing red-ball cricket in general - Jaydev Unadkat after his India comeback in Bangladesh-ayh

    'Was missing red-ball cricket in general' - Jaydev Unadkat after his India comeback in Bangladesh

    Recent Videos

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon