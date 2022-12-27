OnePlus 11 5G design, camera, other specs leaked ahead of launch; Details here

OnePlus 11 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Gen 2 SoC and will have three Hasselblad branded cameras on the back. Ahead of its launch in China, images of OnePlus' upcoming flagship, OnePlus 11, have been leaked online.

OnePlus 11 is launching in India on February 10 and in China the phone will be launched next month, on January 4. The OnePlus 11's design and functionality, as well as other details, have been verified by the smartphone maker in advance of the device's formal unveiling.

In addition to the colours, the OnePlus 11's official photographs show how the smartphone's camera module is built and that the alert slider is making a comeback. After a protracted wait, finally! A circular camera module with three sensors and an LED flash is a feature of the OnePlus 11. The business has already acknowledged that it has teamed up with Hasselblad to provide top-tier camera performance.

Also Read | iPhone 13 to Samsung Galaxy S22+ & more: Know top 5 deals of Flipkart year-end sale

The OnePlus 11 will, if rumours are to be believed, include a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 32-megapixel telephoto lens.

The images also demonstrate the OnePlus 11's slim appearance and curved sides, which should make it simpler for customers to operate the device comfortably with one hand. The alert slider, which was absent from some of the most recent OnePlus devices, is visible on the sides along with the volume and power controls.

Also Read | Redmi K60 series to launch on December 27; Here's what we know so far

It has been revealed that the smartphone will be the first device from the business to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which Qualcomm unveiled earlier this month at its annual Snapdragon summit in Hawaii.

On February 10, the OnePlus 11 will become available in India. The smartphone will likely compete with models like the forthcoming iQOO 11, which will go on sale in India next month.

Also Read. | iPhone 14 at LOWEST price ever! Grab Apple smartphone at Rs 50,590 on Flipkart sale

(Photo: Mukul Sharma | Twitter)