iPhone 13 to Samsung Galaxy S22+ & more: Know top 5 deals of Flipkart year-end sale

2022 is ending soon and Flipkart is running a new Year End Sale event on its platform to offer customers the best deals on smartphones. Flipkart is again giving a chance to buy the iPhone 13 at the lowest price. Here is a look at some of the good 5G phone deals during Flipkart starts Year End Sale.

iPhone 13 During Flipkart's Year End sale, the iPhone 13 5G is offered at a very cheap price. The 128GB storage capacity is advertised with a starting price of Rs 61,999. The official price of the iPhone 13 following the release of the iPhone 14 series is Rs 69,990, which Apple is now charging for the device through its retail locations. Consequently, you are receiving a Rs 7,991 discount. Remember that after a few days of the sale, Flipkart typically raises the price of the phone. Therefore, if you intend to get an iPhone 13, you must act quickly.

Google Pixel 6a The Pixel 6a, which was announced earlier this year for Rs 43,999, has received a massive price cut during Flipkart's Year End sale. The price has dropped down to Rs 29,999 with zero terms or conditions. It boasts a considerably better camera setup than some popular phones with a comparable price, and it will have the most recent Android features much earlier than other handsets. The overall performance is decent.

Moto Edge 30 The Moto Edge 30 is available for the lowest price yet of Rs 22,999. In India, this Moto phone was introduced for about Rs 30,000. This 5G smartphone is an all-arounder with respectable performance. Check out the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G if you're seeking for a 5G phone that's more reasonably priced. Federal bank credit card holders may get it at Rs 13,499 instead of the quoted price of Rs 14,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ Fast speed and a fantastic photographic experience are provided by the Galaxy S22+. The good thing is this flagship phone is selling at a pretty low price. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ has a starting price of Rs 69,999 and is presently available for purchase. Additionally, Federal Bank Credit cards have a 10% immediate discount, which will somewhat reduce the price.